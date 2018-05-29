Give your lawn a boost with a combined feed, weed and moss killer treatment.

There are both chemical and organic formulations to choose from, says Tim Rumball

LAWNS don’t have to be hard work to keep in good shape. Regular cutting plus a combined feed, weed and moss treatment a few times a year from April until August will give you a sward to be proud of.

Ten years ago most combined treatments were based on chemicals. They work quickly and effectively, but demand from gardeners for a greener approach has resulted in a range of organic alternatives.

Organic treatments (which can be smelly!) generally work on the basis of promoting grass health and strong growth to out-compete weeds and moss, so their effect on these undesirables is likely to be slower. However, they will save you the job of raking out dead moss, which is a feature of fast-acting chemical treatments.

With organic treatments there’s also no need to compost clippings before using them as a mulch. Packs with a built-in spreader are easy to apply,

while for the others you need to buy a calibrated spreader or make careful measurements.

Evergreen Complete 4 in 1

£13.79 RRP

Score: 13/15

Tel: 01276 401300 Website: lovethegarden.com

Features ****

This 3.5kg chemical lawn treatment claims to thicken and strengthen grass, green-up in seven days, and kill weeds and moss. Coverage 100sq m. Weed/moss-killer ingredients MCPA, mecoprop-P and ferrous sulphate. Rake out moss after 14 days. Two applications per year. After application, clippings from first four mowings must be composted for six months. Keep children and pets off treated areas until watered-in. Ferrous sulphate may stain paving.

Performance *****

Easy to use built-in spreader delivers an even flow of product. Dead moss can be raked out in 14 days.

Value ****

Quick-acting chemical treatment that’s easy to apply and kills weeds and moss.

Organic CleanLawn 3 in 1

£19.99 RRP

Score: 12/15

Tel: 0121 7671821 for nearest stockist

Website: neudorff.co.uk

Features ****

This 8kg sack containing organic lawn fertiliser with mycorrhiza fungi to boost root function. Claimed to be fast-acting and feed grass for up to 100 days, improve soil and naturally suppress moss and weeds. Coverage 160sq m. Can be applied 2-3 times a year. No restrictions on using clippings, and

no need to exclude children or pets.

Performance ****

Spreader or careful measurement required as there’s no built-in applicator. Big pack gives good coverage. Plastic sack can be clipped to reseal.

Value ****

An organic treatment with good coverage for larger lawns, but you’ll need a spreader. Heavy moss or weeds may need tackling by other means.

Green Force Feed Weed & Mosskiller

£9.99 RRP

Score: 11/15

Tel: 353 91 794722 for nearest stockists

Website: Hygeia.ie

Features ***

This 3kg pack chemical lawn treatment claims to feed grass, kill weeds and moss. Coverage 150sq m. Weed/moss-killer ingredients dicamba and mecoprop-P/ferrous sulphate. Clippings from first three cuts must be composted for six months, or disposed of. Two applications per year. Keep children and pets off treated areas until watered in. Ferrous sulphate can stain paving.

Performance ****

Spreader or careful measurement required. Water in after two days if no rain. Good coverage and quick moss kill. Dead moss can be raked out after 7-14 days. Cardboard pack tricky to reseal.

Value ****

Cheap, fast acting, giving good coverage, killing weeds and moss.

Mo Bacter

£22.99 plus £4.99 delivery

Score: 11/15

Tel: 01483 200976 Website: djturfcare.co.uk

Features ****

A 10kg organic lawn feed with moss-digesting action. Claims to transform dead moss into feed so no raking out. Feeds lawn and boosts root growth for up to 100 days and helps grass out-compete weeds. Coverage 100sq m. No restrictions on using clippings. Does not stain paving. Harmless to wildlife.

Performance ****

Spreader or careful measurement required as there’s no built-in applicator. Plastic sack can be clipped to reseal if not all product used. Moss will die in

14-21 days.

Value ***

Pricey organic lawn feed with novel moss-killing action, but you’ll need a spreader and heavy weed infestation may need tackling by other means.

BEST BUYS…

ORGANIC BEST BUY

SafeLawn natural lawn feed

£7.99 RRP

Score: 13/15

Tel: 01480 443789 for stockists Website: gardenhealth.com

Features ****

This 2.8kg pack with built-in spreader contains 100% natural lawn feed with added grass seed and friendly bacteria. Claims to thicken grass and prevent weed and moss growth. Coverage 80sq m. Can be applied every 3-4 weeks. No restrictions on clippings, no need to exclude children or pets.

Performance ****

Simple tear-off cover on side of box reveals applicator holes. Walking forward holding the box with two hands and gently shaking it delivered a steady, even stream of product. Not easy to reseal box if you don’t use all the product.

Value *****

Keenly priced, easy to apply and a handy pack size for smaller lawns. Added grass seed in this product should save you the need to reseed bare patches. Heavy weed infestations may need tackling by other means.

NON-ORGANIC BEST BUY

Aftercut All in One

£9.99 RRP

Score: 14/15

Tel: 01480 443789 for stockists Website: gardenhealth.com

Features ****

Spreader 2.8kg pack (refillable) contains chemical lawn treatment. Claimed to feed and condition grass, green-up in seven days, and kill weeds and moss. Coverage 80sq m. Weed/moss-killing ingredients 2-4-D mecoprop-P and ferrous sulphate. Clippings from first three cuts after treatment must be composted for six months, or disposed of. Two applications per year. Keep children and pets off treated areas until watered-in and dry. May stain paving.

Performance *****

Following instructions on pack, built-in applicator worked very well. Dead moss can be raked out in 7-14 days. Easy to close for storage if all product not used.

Value *****

Quick-acting chemical treatment that’s easy to apply and kills weeds and moss. An effective good-value pack for smaller lawns