Christine Walkden to be ambassador for gardening charity WFGA

TV gardener Christine Walkden has been appointed as the first ambassador of gardening charity WFGA.

Christine, a regular on the One Show, Gardeners’ Question Time and an AG Q&A expert, will raise the profile of WFGA, which runs horticultural training schemes and was founded in 1899.

Christine said: “The WRAGS scheme [Work and Retrain as a Gardener Scheme] is one I strongly support. It identifies people who would like to gain experience, training and guidance from a garden-owner or head gardener.

“The scheme encourages one of the greatest gifts in gardening – the sharing of skills, knowledge and experience with others. I’m delighted to be an ambassador,” she added.

WFGA trustee Vanessa Easlea said she was “thrilled” that Christine would be the charity’s first ambassador: “Her significant knowledge and skills are second to none.”