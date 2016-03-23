Alan Titchmarsh to star at RHS Malvern Spring Festival

Organisers of the RHS Malvern Spring Festival have booked the “godfather of gardening” - Alan Titchmarsh - to pull in crowds.

ITV Love Your Garden host Alan Titchmarsh will appear at the Three Counties Showground in Worcestershire on Thursday 5 and Friday 6 May 2016 (the show runs from 5-8 May).

Star of the BBC’s The Great British Bake-Off, Mary Berry, will appear on Sunday 8 May.

Show boss Ken Nottage said: “We are over the moon that Alan and Mary will be joining us this year.”

Other stars set to share know-how include AG’s Christine Walkden, and BBC Gardeners’ World co-presenters Carol Klein and Joe Swift.

Malvern will host gardens, a food and drink pavilion, floral marquee, school gardens and a ‘grow your own wedding’ feature.

Call (01684) 584900 or visit www.rhsmalvern.co.uk for ticket prices and more details.