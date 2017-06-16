BBC and RHS sign new deal for more gardening on TV

Armchair gardeners can look forward to more horticulture on TV after the Royal Horticultural Society struck a new deal with the BBC to televise events.

From 2018 to 2021, BBC TV, radio and online will exclusively broadcast coverage of RHS shows such as Malvern, Chelsea and Hampton Court. Coverage will be expanded to include the RHS’s Chatsworth Flower Show.

A new daytime series, due next year, will follow Britain in Bloom – the UK’s biggest community gardening competition.

BBC cameras will capture the creation of the RHS’s fifth garden, RHS Garden Bridgewater in Salford, due to open in 2019.

The BBC said it would use its Friday night series Gardeners’ World, hosted by Monty Don, to bring RHS activities “to a wider audience”.