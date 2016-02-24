British astronaut Tim Peake urges kids to grow rocket seeds from space

Green-fingered UK astronaut Tim Peake has helped to inspire kids to take-up gardening – by sending a message from the International Space Station (ISS).

Backing an initiative by the RHS Campaign for School Gardening and UK Space Agency, Tim Peake appeared in a video from the ISS.

He floated in zero gravity with rocket seeds that will be distributed for half a million young people to grow when they return to Earth in March.

Tim has already coaxed a zinnia into flower on the ISS, over 200 miles above Earth, while orbiting the planet 16 times a day at over 17,000 miles per hour.

Speaking from space, Tim said: “Conditions on the ISS are very different from planet Earth, due to us being weightless in orbit. This experiment will aim to see if micro-gravity will affect the growth mechanisms of seeds.”

In April, up to 10,000 schools will grow the 2kg of seeds that have been in space since September, alongside rocket seeds that have never left the planet, in a national experiment.

Go to https://schoolgardening.rhs.org.uk/Competitions/Rocket-Science-Application-Form to apply for seeds from space.