Brits ‘start gardening in their 40s’

Brits are getting into gardening later in life, due to the cost of getting a foothold on the property ladder.



A study by tool firm Fiskars found that 41 is the average age at which we start to take an interest in gardening.

A spokesman said: “Getting into gardening at 41 may seem late, but with adults not getting on the property ladder, or living in flats until their late thirties, it’s becoming the norm.”

TV gardener James Wong, (pictured) said: “The study shows there is a lack of engagement between the younger generation and gardening.” But James added that more people were learning to grow plants in small spaces.

The study found that 23 per cent of Brits had never mown a lawn or raked-up leaves. One in 10 scour YouTube for videos that could help to solve their gardening problems.

Half the adults who took part confessed that they wouldn’t be able to identify a fuchsia, 40 per cent would struggle to spot a pansy and more than half said they wouldn’t know a geranium if they saw one.