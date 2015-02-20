Could Monty Don help create your dream garden for new BBC2 show?

Amateur Gardening readers who dream of turning their back yard into a glorious garden could receive a helping hand from celebrity gardener Monty Don.

Production firm Lion Television is filming a second series of Big Dreams, Small Spaces for BBC2, which will be presented by Gardeners’ World and Chelsea Flower Show TV host Monty.

Lion TV is looking for gardeners who want to “recreate a favourite place, holiday destination, era or theme on their own land”.

Producers are also looking for people who see the appeal of gardening even though they have “never held a trowel in their hands before”.

A spokesman said: “Do you have a special reason for wanting to transform your outside space – perhaps a celebration, a lifelong ambition or a new chapterin your life?

“Big Dreams, Small Spaces for BBC2 is about people who are planning extraordinary gardens in their back or front plots of land.

“Monty will be on hand to give advice, roll up his sleeves, to lend a hand and give his verdict on the finished work.”

Monty Don Tweeted: “We need participants for the new series of Big Dreams, Small Spaces. You dream and I’ll help make them live”

AG readers who would like to take part should email bigdreams@liontv.co.uk without delay.