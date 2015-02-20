Could Monty Don help create your dream garden for new BBC2 show?

Amateur Gardening readers who dream of turning their back yard into a glorious garden could receive a helping hand from celebrity gardener Monty Don.

Monty Don
Production firm Lion Television is filming a second series of Big Dreams, Small Spaces for BBC2, which will be presented by Gardeners’ World and Chelsea Flower Show TV host Monty.

Lion TV is looking for gardeners who want to “recreate a favourite place, holiday destination, era or theme on their own land”.

Producers are also looking for people who see the appeal of gardening even though they have “never held a trowel in their hands before”.

A spokesman said: “Do you have a special reason for wanting to transform your outside space – perhaps a celebration, a lifelong ambition or a new chapterin your life?

“Big Dreams, Small Spaces for BBC2 is about people who are planning extraordinary gardens in their back or front plots of land.

“Monty will be on hand to give advice, roll up his sleeves, to lend a hand and give his verdict on the finished work.”

Monty Don Tweeted: “We need participants for the new series of Big Dreams, Small Spaces. You dream and I’ll help make them live”

AG readers who would like to take part should email bigdreams@liontv.co.uk without delay.

  • Ruth Crutchfield

    We have just brought out first home and it’s a new build with a small fenced in garden south-west facing. I’m so excited about having a garden after living in a second floor flat with a balcony for 2 years. I don’t know where to start, I really like the idea of using pallets to build a raised bed but so worried it will look rubbish. Would love Monty’s advise. Please!?!?!?

  • Hazel Knox

    Q We are residents in Belfast, Northern Ireland, of Fold independent living apartments with surrounding gardens which a few have tried to maintain. Over the past three months gas heating has been installed and the gardens have looked like the site of World War 2 trenches. Shrubs have been butchered; beds have been dug up, fences removed and the place looks like a war zone. None of us has the strength to begin putting it to rights and yet we have enjoyed it so much with coffee mornings, BBQ’s and socialising. PLEASE HELP! We would be thrilled to have Monty Don restore and improve it before the summer.

  • Fiona Black

    i wish he could. its the ugliest garden ever