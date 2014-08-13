Does your garden need a makeover from Love Your Garden?

Do you know someone whose garden could benefit from a makeover from the Love Your Garden team?

ITV’s Love Your Garden is on the lookout for special people deserving of a full garden makeover by Alan Titchmarsh and the Love Your Garden team.

Former Ground Force host Alan will makeover an entire garden for people who deserve a helping hand outdoors.

An ITV1 spokeswoman said: “It could be someone who has dedicated their lives to their families, their community or their country.

“If you or someone you know has a great story to tell and would benefit from Alan’s magic, please get in touch.”

If this sounds like you or someone you know then please follow the link below and apply. Applications will only be considered when supported with photographs of the family and their garden in it’s present state.

How to Apply

For more information on how to apply to Love Your Garden click here

The deadline for applications in 30th November 2014 with auditions taking place in Dec 2014 and Jan 2015.