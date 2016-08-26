Gardeners’ World to be extended to a full hour

Episodes of BBC2’s Gardeners’ World are to be extended by 30 minutes from September until the end of the series in late October [2016], the BBC has said.

Gardeners’ World Executive producer Paolo Proto said: “It’s an exciting time and one that offers a great opportunity to expand the breadth of gardening we cover.

“Strands will cover topics as diverse as tropical plants to city gardens and the science of gardening. We’ll spend time with head gardeners from some of the country’s leading gardens and meet passionate amateurs.”

The eight, hour-long episodes will feature more guest presenters, including Nick Bailey, head gardener at Chelsea Physic Garden, who will solve gardening problems.

Francis Tophill, of ITV’s Love Your Garden, will meet gardeners who garden in extreme conditions, while cameras will follow designer Adam Frost as he revamps the garden at his new home.

Joe Swift will be on a mission to re-kindle the nation’s long-lost love affair with rockeries.

Paolo added: “Carol Klein will look at plant families and of course we will be spending time with Monty at Longmeadow.”

The BBC is planning to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Gardeners’ World in 2017.