New daffodil to celebrate the Queen’s 90th birthday – and it’s only a year late!

Gardeners will finally be able to grow a new daffodil raised to celebrate the Queen’s 90th birthday in 2016.

It was named for the Honourable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms, bodyguard to the British monarch, formed in 1509.

Grown by Walkers Bulbs of Holbeach in Spalding, it is a single, mid-season flower with yellow petals and a red centre growing up to 17in (42cm) high.

The new bloom has been named ‘Gentleman at Arms’.

Managing director Johnny Walkers, who holds 23 Chelsea gold medals for daffodil displays, said the reason for the delay in launching the bloom was to enable the Queen to have it exclusively at first.

“Representatives of the Corps presented her with a bouquet last April 21st, her birthday, and bulbs have been planted in the gardens at Windsor,” Johnny explained.

“We will have a small quantity for sale this year and hopefully more next year,” he added

Call (01406) 426216 or visit www.bulbs.co.uk for details about the daffodil.