Retailers plan to cater for a new generation of convenience gardeners

Britain’s biggest garden centre chain is revamping its offering to cater for a generation of ‘convenience gardeners’ who rent their homes, want instant results and have little knowledge of horticulture.

Wyevale Garden Centres, which operates 150 UK stores, said in its 2017 Growing Forecast report: “Today’s generation of younger gardening enthusiasts lack the basic horticultural knowledge of older generations and this, paired with demand for instant gratification products, resulted in the rise of convenience gardening.”

The retailer will launch pre-planted pots to cater for such consumers, marketed as ideal for balconies and longer-lasting than cut flowers.

Wyevale’s analysis found more people are now renting their home or living in smaller spaces – so they’re less likely to invest in outdoor spaces.

The firm will boost its offering that’s designed to appeal to renters, from garden storage solutions to grow-houses and windowsill propagators.

Wyevale, which said it “expects to see sales of organic and natural growing media rise across the business,” found that more consumers are “looking to their gardens to stimulate their sense of wellbeing”.

The report added: “We expect the grow-your-own trend, an existing growth sector, to be buoyed by this movement in 2017.”

In response to demand, the retailer will ramp-up its edibles offering: “Alongside traditional fruit and veg, centres will be introducing purple-hued counterparts.

These will include purple kale, carrots, onions, tomatoes and sweet peppers.”

Wyevale Garden Centres, which employs 5,000 staff and has 2.5million members in its Gardening Club, said sales of hardy plants are on the rise as shoppers look for varieties that can survive extreme weather.

The retailer claimed that 90 per cent of its plant stock is British-grown.