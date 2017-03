A new rose is to be named after Dame Judi Dench at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in May [2017].

Grower David Austin Roses will honour the star of stage and screen by unveiling a new shrub rose that bears rich-apricot blooms.

The fragrance of Rosa ‘Dame Judi Dench’ is described as “medium-strong, combining classic tea with a note of cucumber and a hint of kiwi”.

It will cost £19.95 for a bare-root rose or £24.94 for a potted rose.

Go to www.davidaustinroses.com for details.