RSPB’s Big Wild Sleepout: Camping out for nature’s cause

This summer, thousands of wildlife lovers will to go back to basics and spend a night in nature’s home under the stars for the RSPB’s Big Wild Sleepout.

RSPB’s Big Wild Sleepout: 29 – 31 July 2016

Grown-ups and children alike are in for a treat over the upcoming summer holidays as the RSPB will once again be urging nature lovers to spend a night under the stars for its annual Big Wild Sleepout.

The charity is challenging children and their families across the UK to go on a mini-adventure, get wild and discover what goes bump in the night with the amazing nocturnal wildlife on their doorstep. And we have a competition to win a Big Wild Sleepout kit worth over £500! Click here to enter.

For the fourth year running, happy campers across the country will be encouraged to sleep out in their own gardens or outdoor spaces to get close to nature and discover which creatures they share their homes with.

The event takes place over the last weekend in July, and with the late sunsets and early sunrises in store, there will be plenty of fun-filled hours for people of all ages to set up camp and spend a memorable night in nature.

Whether it be glamping in tents or caravans, getting back to basics in dens and shelters or even roughing it under open skies and a blanket of stars, there will be Sleepout styles to cater for all levels and ages.

Thousands will be having Sleepouts in their gardens and back yards in addition to organised events taking place at RSPB nature reserves across the country, and partner sites for those that would prefer a guided experience teeming with wildlife.

Evening activities will vary for each event, but a few will include stargazing, bushcraft, fireside cooking and fun with stories round the campfire.

Some of the more extraordinary Sleepouts in the pipeline include stepping back in time and camping out in a museum, sleeping out under a wind turbine and seeing shooting stars, globular clusters and the international space station with a variety of telescopes, an indoor planetarium and a meteor roadshow!

James Harding-Morris, Big Wild Sleepout organiser said: “Thousands of people across the UK will be going on a mini adventure and getting closer to wildlife in our fourth Big Wild Sleepout event. Our main aim is to get children and grown-ups connected to nature to help preserve it for future generations and what better way to do this than spending a night under the stars and getting to know the amazing animals around us that thrive in the dark.

Nature is in trouble and by taking part in Sleepout and sharing your experiences with the RSPB, we’re getting a deeper understanding of the wildlife around us, as well as helping to give nature a home.”

Sign up for a Big Wild Sleepout pack and register to take part from 15 June at www.rspb.org.uk/sleepout. Participants will be invited to let the RSPB know once they’ve taken part and to share their experiences on the website and on social media using #BigWildSleepout.