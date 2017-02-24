Snowdrop collector names new £80 bloom

A snowdrop collector triumphed in a national competition to name a new bloom.

John Glover, 67, from Lewes in East Sussex, beat off competiton from 120 ‘galanthophiles’ to see the unnamed snowdrop crowned ‘Market Cross.’

The snowdrop was discovered at Myddelton House Gardens in 2008. Over the past few years it has been propagated at Monksilver Nursery in Cambridge.

A limited stock of 12 plants “sold out in minutes” at Myddelton’s Ultimate Snowdrop Sale in January (2017), despite costing £80 per plant!

The sale attracted over 200 visitors, with snowdrops going for up to £1,000. Myddelton head gardener James Hall said: “We received some inventive entries [to name the new snowdrop] and quirky names such as ‘Snowy McSnowDrop’ and ‘Myddelton Snow’.

‘Market Cross’ was an appropriate winner as the petal arrangement of the new plant relates to a cross and has a connection to the gardens. We are restoring the rose garden which has the old Enfield market cross as its centrepiece,” he added.

Winner John said: “I am a snowdrop enthusiast and this is my 46th snowdrop in my collection. I’ll treasure my new ‘Market Cross’ species.