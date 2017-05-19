TV gardener Chris Beardshaw is growing for gold at Chelsea

TV gardener Chris Beardshaw has returned to his roots as a grower – by nurturing over 2,000 plants for his garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

The BBC’s former Flying Gardener, now a regular on The Beechgrove Garden and Radio 4’s Gardeners’ Question Time, has been growing a huge stock of herbaceous plants for his Morgan Stanley Garden at Chelsea.

Chris said: “There is something magical about being able to handle, nurture and encourage plants with a specific goal – that of bringing the plants to as close to perfection as possible in time for the show.”

As well as winning 11 gold medals at RHS shows, Chris’s gardens have proved to be a hit with show-goers.

He has won the BBC RHS People’s Choice Award, voted for by the public, three times at Chelsea.

Chris’s Chelsea garden will be on Main Avenue, when Chelsea runs from 23-27 May.