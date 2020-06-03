WELCOME TO AMATEUR GARDENING!

Amateur Gardening is a friendly, helpful weekly magazine for enthusiast gardeners who trust its easy-to-follow step-by-step advice on how to grow flowers, fruit and vegetables.

AG, as it is affectionately known, is the oldest gardening magazine in the world. It has been helping its readers every week since 1884 – making it a 136-year-old iconic brand with a reputation for delivering unrivalled practical content.

It is the only magazine to have won a gold medal at the Chelsea Flower Show.

AG covers all aspects of gardening which appeal to the British enthusiast: how to create amazing bedding, stunning flower displays, perfect lawns, sumptuous baskets and mouth-watering fruit and veg.

We simplify complex horticultural techniques, offer practical step-by-step guides and conduct impartial consumer tests on new products.

Our regular columnists include Peter Seabrook, Bob Flowerdew, Val Bourne, Anne Swithinbank, and Toby Buckland.

All are renowned horticultural experts who often feature on TV gardening programmes and Radio 4’s Gardener’s Question Time.

Editorial: amateurgardening@ti-media.com

Editor: Garry Coward-Williams

Group managing director: Adrian Hughes

With best wishes from the AG Team!