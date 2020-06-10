AG Peter’s Chelsea display finds its ‘forever home’

Peter Seabrook's golden anniversary Chelsea display has been moved to RHS Hyde Hall

A glorious floral display by AG’s Peter Seabrook has been unveiled at RHS garden Hyde Hall in Essex.

The installation, which celebrates the Sun newspapers 50thanniversary display, was supposed to have been shown in the Grand Pavilion at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show.

amateurgardening.com/blog

But after the week-long horticultural celebration was cancelled due to Coronavirus, Peter vowed to stick with the project instead of binning it and transferred it to the Floral Fantasia area at RHS Hyde Hall.

The golden anniversary 50 is picked out in Power ‘Daisy Sunny’ with brand new, mound forming and large flowered Petunia ‘Surfinia White Morn’ below.

The face to the left features new, small and multi-flowered Gerbera garvinea ‘Cheeky’ in four colours and at the corners in blue pots the new Xerochrysum ‘Granvia Pink Flame’ to go with sister introduction in 2019 Xerochrysum ‘Granvia Gold’. The new pendula Philadelphus ‘Fragrant Falls’ crowns this display.

After being on show for 10 days, the plants were set out in surrounding beds for visitors to see them as they grow through the summer.

Newby Hall reopened

One of the UK’s finest gardens, Newby Hall in North Yorkshire, opened to visitors for the first time this year on June 6.

The famous horticultural landmark, the current holder of the Historic Houses Garden of the Year title, should have opened in April for the 2020 season but lockdown started before the gates could open.

Strict measures have been put in place including online ticket booking only to manage the number of visitors each day, with a limit on numbers arriving in three different arrival periods.

amateurgardening.com/blog

Safety information is given to visitors at the start of their visit to ensure social distancing and staff at the visitor entrance are protected by plastic screens, as are the team at the onsite café providing take-away refreshments.

Additional toilets have been opened in the gardens and a rigorous hygiene regime implemented for all outdoor areas.

“It is an overwhelming feeling of relief to see visitors back enjoying the gardens,” said owner Richard Compton. “Visitors, and the essential income they bring, allow us to maintain the house and gardens for future generations of visitors to enjoy. It is wonderful to see people coming through the gates at Newby again.”

For further details visit newbyhall.com or call 01423 322583

We are here for you

Although lockdown is easing, many people are still confined to their homes or concerned about going out because they are vulnerable to catching C19.

Here at AG we appreciate that and are doing our best to keep connected with our readers though the magazine, this website and also through social media.

Our gardening ‘agony uncle’John Negus is also still working hard. Send him your problems and questions, with pictures if you can, and he will get back to you with an answer within 24 hours, as he has been doing for decades. Contact him using the AG email address at: amateurgardening@ti-media.com

amateurgardening.com/blog

We already have thriving Facebook page but are also on Twitter and Instagram. These sites are a brilliant way of chatting to people, sharing news, information, pictures and just saying hello –we will get back to you as soon as we can.

Best of all, as gardeners are generally lovely folk, more interested in plants, hedgehogs, tea and cake than political shenanigans and point-scoring, so the chat is friendly and welcoming.

You can find us at:

Facebook: Facebook.com/AmateurGardeningMagazine

Twitter: Twitter.com/TheAGTeam

Instagram: instagram.com/amgardening_mag

So please drop by, follow us, ‘like’our posts and say hello –we will reply as soon as we can. Happy gardening!