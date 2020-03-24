Allotment life can continue

Welcome to Lesley Upton’s blog about life on the allotment, where she will look at life on her Berkshire plot, from the veg she is growing to how people are living with the threat of coronavirus.

We can visit our allotments!

Michael Gove, Minister for the Cabinet Office, has stated that those people with allotments can tend them during the strict new curbs on life in the UK announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday evening.

When asked the question: “Does going to an allotment count as exercise?” on BBC Breakfast today (24 March 2020), Michael Gove replied: “I think it’s perfectly sensible for people to go to allotments. It’s in the very nature of allotments that there is a safe distance between people who are working on an individual allotment.”

So for those of us with allotments, let’s get growing!

If there's something you would like me to talk about, just ask. And don't forget to let us know what you are doing and how you are coping; send us your thoughts and pictures and we will put them online and in the magazine.

