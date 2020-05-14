Garden competition for Brain Tumour Charity

Celebrate your garden and help an essential charity in this great photo competition

We all know that gardeners are a kindly lot, so here at AG we are inviting you to show off your green-fingered skills and raise much-needed funds for a worthwhile cause too.

We have teamed up with the Brain Tumour Charity to give you the chance to show off the best of your garden and raise funds for this brilliant cause that, like so many charities, desperately needs more financial support.

So if lockdown has given you the chance to do a lot more in the garden than usual, show us the results in Blooming Great Gardens, the charity’s virtual garden show.

Whether your green space is big, small or perched on a balcony, to enter simply share a photo, choosing one of the categories:

Best Container Garden

If you’ve excelled at gardening out of a small space, there’s no need to contain yourself any longer! Here’s your chance to wow us with your window box, planter or terrarium handiwork.

Best Outdoor Space

Have you been digging deep to make your outdoor space summer ready and your neighbours green with envy? Then give us a peek – for a chance to be crowned the winner of Best Outdoor Space.

Best Kids Creation

Whether your little helpers have been busy planting or getting crafty with gardening inspired creations – share their horticultural masterpieces for a chance to win a prize!

Most Beautiful Flower

Thanks to the spring sunshine, has one of your blooms put the rest in the shade? Flaunt the flower you think deserves best in show!

Have you got a winning bloom?

To be part of our virtual garden show, Blooming Great Gardens, share your best photo for the category you wish to enter, then make a donation on the Brain Tumour Charity Facebook fundraiser.

To enter, just follow the link below to the Brain Tumour Charity’s facebook page, make a donation and post your picture.

Find out more and enter the competition at thebraintumourcharity.org/blooming-great-gardens

The winners from each category will be chosen by charity supported and gardener Nicki Chapman, who s a brain tumour survivor.

Nicki is well known for presenting the Chelsea Flower Show and Escape to the Country on television, and is also famous for her work with Kylie Minogue, Take That, The Spice Girls and with Simon Cowell on Popstars and Pop Idol.

Last year her successful life was thrown into freefall when she suddenly developed blurred vision and slurred speech and was diagnosed with a brain tumour the size of a golf ball.

She had a successful operation to remove the growth and is now recovering well and ken to help promote the work on the Brain Tumour Charity in all they do to offer advice and support to people and their families who are going through the same experiences she did.

She said: “My symptoms were very sudden, over 24 hours. Initially doctors thought I’d had a stroke but scans revealed a golf-ball sized meningioma.

“It’s the initial shock of diagnosis and then the shock when you tell people that’s even more distressing. It’s like a slap. When you have to ring people – your family – and tell them; it’s just hideous.”

Good luck!

Facebook: Facebook.com/AmateurGardeningMagazine