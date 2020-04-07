Growers and suppliers unite to beat the lockdown

AG news editor Ruth Hayes talks to two groups of growers who are helping to supply plants through the C19 lockdown

Cometh the hour, cometh the solution! As garden centres struggle through Coronavirus lockdown, with jobs on the line and millions of plants facing almost certain destruction, horticultural companies are working together to solve the problem.

Over the past couple of days alone we have heard of two excellent initiatives at opposite ends of the country.

Yorkshire-based Johnsons of Whixley is a three-generation family firm of growers specializing in growing and supplying trees, shrubs and plants to planting schemes all over the country.

They have teamed up with one of their customers, Hedges Direct, to beat the crisis with ‘garden rescue packs’ of plants and shrubs that can be delivered directly to your garden.

The packs are available in two different options:

Option 1: 50 x 2L shrubs to include a mix of foliage and flowering plants plants including Acuba japonica, Berberis, Buddleja, Ceanothus, Choisya, Escallonia, Euonymus, Photinia, Vinca and Weigela.

Option 2: 25 x 5L specimen shrubs will include a similar mix with Nandina, Osmanthus, Convulvulus, Halimium and Viburnum.

Both pallets cost £299.99 and will be delivered to your door.

A spokesman for the company said: “Unfortunately we can’t accept requests but we will endeavour to provide a good combination and all pots will be clearly labelled so that you know what you have received

“At present, garden centres everywhere are closed, which means that UK nurseries now have a surplus of garden centre stock and no available outlet.

“Hedges Direct has kindly offered to support us to ensure surplus stock can find a home and garden.”

For full details and orders go to hedgesdirect.co.uk or call 01257 494007/494187

Meanwhile growers in Hampshire have banded together to form Solent Growers to deliver plants initially within an 10-mile radius of Lymington, but with hopes to expand over the coming weeks. The nurseries involved are Pinetops, Mr Evergreen and The Plant Yard.

Rory Paton from Pinetops said: “We’re working on our range it is all a very new experience for us as growers although nearly 30 years ago we did have a postal flower service, so I’m confident we’ll get our heads around it in these difficult times.”

He went on to thank web designers Tinstar Design for heling them create a working website in ‘barely any time at all’.

Solent Growers has a wide range of ornamental plants including Aeniums, alliums, lilies, bay and box trees and shrubs, Callistemon bushes, palms, camassias, a wide variety of evergreen shrubs, herbs and much more.

They can be reached at solentgrowers.co.uk

We are keen to hear from any other growers and nurseries who are working together to get plants out to the people they want them. Please contact us via amateurgardening@ti-media.com

