Help to choose the RHS ‘plant of the decade’

With no Chelsea Flower Show 2020 and no plant of the year, the RHS is inviting YOU to vote for Plant of the Decade!

There is a massive Chelsea-shaped hole in our lives right now and one of the highlights of the RHS flower show that we are missing the most is the announcement of Plant of the Year.

Each year the show also awards the RHS Chelsea Plant of the Year, a wonderful accolade selected by more than 100 plant experts, including members of trials forums and the seven RHS Plant Committees.

For 2020, in the absence of the ‘real’ Chelsea Flower Show and to celebrate a decade of Plant of the Year being awarded, the RHS is looking for the Plant of the decade – and your vote will count!

This one-off People’s Choice vote for the RHS Chelsea Plant of the Decade lets everyone to vote for their overall favourite from the previous winners of the past 10 years.

The winners have been:

2010: Streptocarpus ‘Harlequin Blue’ from Dibleys Nurseries (bred by Lynne Dibley, UK)

2011: Anemone ‘Wild Swan’ from Hardy’s Cottage Garden Plants (bred by Elizabeth MacGregor, UK)

2012: Digitalis ‘Illumination Pink’ (bred by Charles Valin, Thompson & Morgan, UK)

2013: Mahonia eurybracteata subsp. ganpinensis ‘Soft Caress’ (bred by Ozzie Johnson of ItSaul Plants, USA)

2014: Hydrangea macrophylla ‘Miss Saori’ from Hillier Nurseries & Garden Centres (bred by Ryoji Irie, Japan)

2015: Viburnum plicatum f. tomentosum ‘Kilimanjaro Sunrise’ from Burncoose Nurseries (bred by Jan Willem Wezelenburg, Holland)

2016: Clematis koreana ‘Amber’ from Taylors Clematis (bred by Marco de Wit, Holland)

2017: Morus ‘Waisei-kirishima-shikinari’, entered as Mulberry ‘Matsunaga’ (bred by Hajime Matsunaga, Japan)

2018: Hydrangea ‘Runaway Bride Snow White’ (bred by Ushio Sakazaki, Japan)

2019: Sedum takesimense ‘Atlantis’ from the National Dahlia Collection (bred by Walters Gardens)

The Chelsea Plant of the Year was launched in 2010 to promote the continuing work of breeders and nurseries in producing improved and exciting new plants and welcomes entries from exhibitors in the Great Pavilion.

Voting for the RHS Chelsea Plant of the Decade is open until Friday, May 22 and the winner will be announced on Saturday, May 23.

Katherine Potsides, RHS Head of Shows Development, says: “These competitions shine a light on some of the best in product design and innovations in plant breeding, and have become a highlight for our visitors and gardeners everywhere so we are thrilled we are able to share and celebrate them once again in 2020.”

The RHS website is currently staging Virtual RHS Chelsea Flower Show this week and yu can vote for your Plant of the decade at rhs.org.uk/shows-events/virtual-chelsea/plant-of-the-decade/peoples-choice

