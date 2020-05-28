In the pink

Wendy Humphries sings the praises of delightful and perennially-loved garden pinks

I adore pinks for their pretty petals in pastel colours that bring an air of romance to my cottage style borders. When they start to flower at this time of year, it’s a sign that summer is officially here!

Garden pinks (D. plumarius) are the most popular hybrids of the dianthus family. What really sets them pinks apart from their carnation cousins is their strong fragrance.

The flowers of many varieties have delicacy about them, their fringed edges appear to have been cut with ‘pinking’ shears, hence the name. Picking stems for indoors allows the patterns, stripes and lacing of the petals to be appreciated close up.

As a child, I have fond memories of the silvery grey mounds around my grandmother’s numerous rose beds and the scent in her garden was overwhelming.

I recently planted a few compact varieties including ‘Candy Floss’, ‘Raspberry Sundae’ and Super Trouper varieties, and they’ll continue to flower until late autumn.

As well as their ability to flower all summer long, most gardeners love grow pinks for their fragrance.

AG writer Graham Rice explains: “I really don’t think there’s much point in growing pinks that haven’t got a strong scent and with so many highly fragrant options available, we can easily set aside those that are not. The fragrance comes in two options: some have a spicy, often clove-like scent; others are noticeably sweeter.”

Among the good scented types are purple ‘Devon Wizard’, pale salmon ‘Letitia Wyatt’, lavender pink Lily the Pink (‘Wp05Idare’), and the rosy pink Slap ’n’ Tickle (‘Wp05 Pp 22’).

Those with a strong but sweeter scent include crimson-eyed white ‘Coconut Sundae’ (‘Wp 05 Yves’) two-tone carmine salmon ‘Romance’ (‘Wp09 Wen04’), dark-eyed ‘Supernova’ (‘WP11Tyr04’), and lavender pink ‘Valda Wyatt’.

Graham added: “Pinks vary from in height from 3in to18in (8cm to 45cm) so there’s plenty of scope for planting in rockeries, raised beds or as the perfect edgings to paths.

“Alternatively, plant the tallest varieties in borders or the cutting garden. I have mats of perennial alpine pinks in full bud now that will make a lovely low carpet of colour.”

Pinks thrive in alkaline to neutral soil, enriched with well-rotted manure or compost. Pinks love free-draining conditions so I added plenty of coarse grit to the planting hole. They prefer the sunniest spot in the garden and they’re remarkably tolerant of heat and dry conditions.

Plants can be bought as rooted cuttings, potted on and allowed to establish roots before planting out. Apply a general fertiliser at planting time.

In containers, choose a pot 12in (30cm) in diameter and fill with a John Innes No.3 compost and incorporate plenty of coarse sand or horticultural grit.

Cut out the flowering stem at the base once all the flowers have faded and remember to shear plants back in the autumn to prevent them going woody.

Taking cuttings:

You can easily multiply your pinks by taking softwood cuttings in June of non-flowering stems, cutting just below a node to make a cutting 3-5in (7.5-12.5cm) in length.

Peel away the lower leaves and pop five cuttings to a 5cm (12.5in) pot filled with gritty compost. Cover with a plastic bag to retain moisture and place in a shady spot until rooted.

After eight weeks roots will appear at the base of the pot. Pot each one individually into small pots of gritty compost. When roots fill the pot, plant into the garden and water in well.

Pinks lend themselves to layering. Do this after flowering by bending stems to ground level. Prepare a shallow trench in the soil with added compost. Make a small cut in the stem where it comes into contact with surface.

Peg the stem with a loop of wire to secure, firm in and water. When a root system has formed, sever from the parent plant and transplant to a pot or in the garden.

TOP TIP: Garden and alpine pinks hate to be overwatered or sit in wet ground over winter. Plant in well-drained soil and add copious amounts of coarse grit if your soil is heavy.

