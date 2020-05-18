It’s ‘virtual’ Chelsea week

Despite lockdown you can still get the best of RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2020 online

In normal times this would be Chelsea Flower Show week, but these aren’t normal times. So, to fill the very large flower-shaped gap left by the absence of the world’s most distinguished horticultural event, in real life and through hours of wonderful television footage, the RHS has come up with a ‘virtual’ alternative.

You can find it at rhs.org.uk/Chelsea

Throughout the week the RHS website will host a packed schedule of fresh and inspirational content from some of the nation’s favourite gardening experts.

Each day will follow a different theme with new content offering design tips, planting ideas, garden tours, ‘how to’ demonstrations, meet the growers, Q&As and more.

RHS director general Sue Biggs said: “In the absence of the world’s greatest flower show, at a time when gardening, growing plants and access to nature has never been so important, we are delighted to still be able to bring you some of the very best in horticulture.”

“The gardening world has come together to bring garden design and plant inspiration, breath-taking displays and horticultural knowledge to millions of homes so we can continue to inspire everyone to grow.”

The show opens today with a greeting by RHS President Sir Nicholas Bacon and RHS Vice President Alan Titchmarsh, then RHS members will be able to join Monty Don on his morning routine, giving visitors a glimpse into unseen parts of his famous garden at Longmeadow as he heads out before breakfast to feed his chickens.

Clematis specialist Raymond Evison will take visitors behind the scenes of his award winning Guernsey nursery, whilst perennial plant specialist Rosy Hardy of Hardy’s Cottage Garden Plants will host a potting bench demonstration.

Highlights for Tuesday, May 18 will include Sarah Eberle, the most decorated female designer in Chelsea history, welcoming visitors into her naturalistic, woodland garden to share top summer gardening tips.

Leading indoor garden specialist Ian Drummond and expert gladioli grower Rob Evans from Pheasant Acre Plants will be leading Tuesday’s Potting Bench Tutorials, and you will also be able to meet the team at David Austin Roses.

Wednesday, May 20 is all about wellbeing and the importance of gardening for our physical and mental health, while on Thursday, May 21, plantswoman and cut flower expert Sarah Raven will take visitors on a tour of her garden at Perch Hill in East Sussex to showcase what’s ready for cutting in the garden now.

The famous, scarlet-uniformed Chelsea pensioners will also be on hand to show what they have been growing in their allotment during lockdown.

Wildlife and the environment take centre stage on Friday, May 22 while Saturday, May 23 is all about growing in small spaces, including houseplants, with added colour from McBean’s Orchids, the UK’s oldest orchid supplier and winner of more than 70 Chelsea gold medals.

Visit the virtual RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2020 at rhs.org.uk/Chelsea

We are here for you

Although many people are coping well with self-isolation, others are really struggling and feeling completely forgotten and alone.

Here at AG we are doing our best to keep connected to our readers though the magazine, this website and also through social media.

Our gardening ‘agony uncle’ John Negus is also still working hard. Send him your problems and questions, with pictures if you can, and he will get back to you with an answer withing 24 hours, as he has been doing for decades. Contact him using the AG email address at: amateurgardening@ti-media.com

We already have thriving Facebook page but are also on Twitter and Instagram. These sites are a brilliant way of chatting to people, sharing news, information, pictures and just saying hello – we will get back to you as soon as we can.

Best of all, as gardeners are generally lovely folk, more interested in plants, hedgehogs, tea and cake than political shenanigans and point-scoring, so the chat is friendly and welcoming.

