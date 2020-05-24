Life on the allotment – beans, strawberries and leeks

Welcome to Lesley Upton’s allotment blog, where she looks at life on her Berkshire allotment, from the veg she is growing to how people are living with the threat of coronavirus. Here she looks at planting out beans, strawberries and leeks

Praying for rain

It’s time for planting out on the allotment, but the main topic of conversation at the allotment is water – or the lack of it. We desperately need rain, as watering an allotment with watering cans is causing problems for everyone at our allotment site. One person I spoke to said he’d given up counting the number of watering cans he had carried to his allotment from the water troughs when he reached 50.

amateurgardening.com/blog

We used to be able to use hosepipes run from taps dotted around the site, but this was stopped seven or eight years ago. Apparently, some people were leaving their hosepipes running all night, so the water bill was horrendous. Now all we have are water troughs where we fill up our watering cans and trudge up and down the allotment paths.

amateurgardening.com/blog

Beans

Earlier this week I planted out my ‘Polestar’ and ‘Painted Lady’ runner beans and the three climbing French beans that had germinated. A number of people I know have had trouble germinating beans this year.

My neighbour on the allotment has had to sow a second batch of runner beans today as the first lot didn’t germinate, while I had to sow some runners for a friend as his didn’t emerge, either.

My runner beans germinated fine – the problem is with French beans, both climbing and dwarf. I sowed about 15 ‘Blue Lake’ climbing French beans in the middle of April and about the same number of ‘Ferrari’ dwarf French beans. The result – just three ‘Blue Lake’ and not one ‘Ferrari’.

Fortunately, a friend gave me some dwarf French beans, which I have planted and they seem to be growing well. I then found some French bean seed in the bottom of my allotment bag, so I sowed ten seeds in two pots. Now they all seem to be germinating! The trouble is, I don’t know whether they’re dwarf or climbing so I’ll have to wait until they get bigger to see if I can tell the difference.

amateurgardening.com/blog

Strawberries

I have had to place netting over the strawberry plants as the blackbirds have started to dine out on the few that have started to turn red.

I don’t know whether this will be a bumper year for strawberries, as my plants are still quite young, but if I get half of what I collected in 2015 (see picture) I’ll be happy. They should be ready to pick in 7-10 days.

amateurgardening.com/blog

Leeks

The first leeks are in the ground. I planted out a few of the ‘Pancho’ variety and will plant a few more of these, and the ‘Autumn Mammoth’ I sowed earlier in the year, over the next week or so.

I used a dibber to make a hole about 8in (20cm) deep and dropped the young leek plant in. There is no need to backfill the hole with soil, as all you have to do is fill the hole with water and some of the soil around the plant will be drawn down into the hole to cover the roots. I sowed two rows, about 1ft (30cm) apart, with leeks planted every 6in (15cm) or so. They should be ready from October.

We are here for you

Although many people are coping well with self-isolation, others are really struggling and feeling completely forgotten and alone.

Here at AG we are doing our best to keep connected to our readers though the magazine, this website and also through social media.

Our gardening ‘agony uncle’John Negus is also still working hard. Send him your problems and questions, with pictures if you can, and he will get back to you with an answer withing 24 hours, as he has been doing for decades. Contact him using the AG email address at: amateurgardening@ti-media.com

amateurgardening.com/blog

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

We already have thriving Facebook page but are also on Twitter and Instagram. These sites are a brilliant way of chatting to people, sharing news, information, pictures and just saying hello –we will get back to you as soon as we can.

Best of all, as gardeners are generally lovely folk, more interested in plants, hedgehogs, tea and cake than political shenanigans and point-scoring, so the chat is friendly and welcoming.

You can find us at:

Facebook: Facebook.com/AmateurGardeningMagazine

Twitter: Twitter.com/TheAGTeam

Subscribe to Amateur Gardening Magazine Magazine Subscription Offer

Instagram: instagram.com/amgardening_mag

So please drop by, follow us, ‘like’our posts and say hello –we will reply as soon as we can. Happy gardening!