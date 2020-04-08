RHS launches ‘buy direct’ nurseries website

AG news editor Ruth Hayes talks to RHS chief exec Sue Biggs about the new award-winning nurseries website and plans for a 'virtual' Chelsea show in May

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has set up a dedicated website to help the UK’s gardeners buy plants from nurseries with surplus supplies.

The national gardening charity is urging gardeners to buy plants online directly from the UK’s many specialist nurseries who are struggling to survive in the current climate.

Following the cancellation of RHS Chelsea Flower Show, thousands of quality plants will remain unsold or go to waste if they can’t find a home.

Many of these award-winning nurseries have launched or made improvements to their mail order and online capabilities to sell their surplus plant stock and keep trading during this difficult time.

To support these nurseries, the RHS has launched a dedicated listing the award winning growers and their contact details so people can seek out and order the huge variety of quality plants usually seen at RHS Shows, online.

You can find the list of growers at rhs.org.uk/supportournurseries

Sue Biggs, RHS Director General Said; “The specialist nurseries and growers are the lifeblood of the horticultural industry and their beautiful displays at RHS Flower Shows are one of the most popular attractions, drawing thousands of visitors every year who leave our shows laden with plants of all varieties.

“We want to continue to support our nurseries during this unimaginably challenging time and make it as easy as possible for our members and show visitors to buy directly from them.”

The RHS will also be offering nurseries a helping hand through its ‘virtual Chelsea Flower Show’ in from May 19-23, taking viewers through the spectacular display in the Grand Pavilion in previous years.

The online virtual show will provide an online platform for growers to host seasonal demonstrations and workshops as well as show off their displays and plant collections.

Sue added: “While supporting the UK nurseries through the promotion on our website and again in May during ‘RHS Virtual Chelsea Flower Show’ we also hope to encourage the public to continue to enjoy the health and wellbeing benefits of gardening and growing during this stressful time by buying plants online and enjoying them in their homes and gardens.”

Visit the RHS list of nurseries at rhs.org.uk/supportournurseries

amateurgardening.com/blog

