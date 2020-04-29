Stop Press: Saturday deliveries suspended

Post Office suspends Saturday deliveries until further notice

The Post Office has announced that Saturday postal deliveries will cease as of May 2, 2020 and will remain so until further notice.

This is due to the huge burden the current emergency has placed on Post Office staff, with more people ordering by mail and high levels of Coronavirus absence.

The suspension means that your subscription copies of Amateur Gardening will not arrive on Saturday or Monday as usual and delivery may fall to later in the week.

AG Editor Garry Coward-Williams said: “We hope subscribers understand that this is out of our hands and more importantly, that we all support the amazing efforts of the Post Office who are doing a brilliant job in such difficult times.”

We are here for you

Although many people are coping well with self-isolation, others are really struggling and feeling completely forgotten and alone.

Here at AG we are doing our best to keep connected to our readers though the magazine, this website and also through social media.

Our gardening ‘agony uncle’ John Negus is also still working hard. Send him your problems and questions, with pictures if you can, and he will get back to you with an answer withing 24 hours, as he has been doing for decades. Contact him using the AG email address at: amateurgardening@ti-media.com

amateurgardening.com/blog

We already have thriving Facebook page but are also on Twitter and Instagram. These sites are a brilliant way of chatting to people, sharing news, information, pictures and just saying hello – we will get back to you as soon as we can.

Best of all, as gardeners are generally lovely folk, more interested in plants, hedgehogs, tea and cake than political shenanigans and point-scoring, so the chat is friendly and welcoming.

So please drop by, follow us, ‘like’ our posts and say hello – the Instagram feed is in it’s really early days so the quicker we can get that going with your help and support, the better!

You can find us at:

Facebook: Facebook.com/AmateurGardeningMagazine

Twitter: Twitter.com/TheAGTeam