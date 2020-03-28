Turning garden scraps into rich compost

AG’s Letters page editor Wendy Humphries gets to grips with emptying the compost bins and mulching borders.

I know exactly how AG reader Barbara feels this week. Her letter published in the 7 March issue shared her delight at turning trimmings and kitchen waste into home-made compost for the first time. Like Barbara, I use three of these Dalek style bins and these have been emptied of all the ready material. It’s been piled up in a corner of the garden for easy access – lovely!

During the enforced lockdown, we are all busing tidying our gardens, but limited resources for getting rid of the prunings and debris will be a problem for many. Some authorities are no longer collecting ‘green’ waste bins and my local recycling centre (tip) is closed.

My bins will be so useful for swallowing up all the shrub prunings and annual weeds that will quickly accumulate over the next few weeks. Of course, the woodier stuff will be chopped up into smaller 5cm lengths so they can rot down more readily. Perennial roots of weeds such as bindweed and couch will bagged and discarded in the black bin.

amateurgardening.com/blog

Now my bins are emptied and the process starts again, I am left with a lovely pile of brown stuff to lavish on the borders as mulching material.

The winter has been so wet, I would not dare touch the soil until now. Digging my heavy silty soil is out of the question this late, so I simply tease the surface with a fork to incorporate air and loosen the surface compaction.

Mulch is usually applied to damp soil, but since it hasn’t rained for two weeks in Dorset, I had no option but to soak the soil with a watering can before the layer of mulch was added.

amateurgardening.com/blog

As well as being the ultimate soil conditioner, this homemade compost will be such a bonus for improving the soil in containers and tubs and used as a top-dressing. It will be put through a sieve for sowing seeds, and hopefully allow my single bag of seed compost to go that bit further!

I purchased my bins 20 years ago from a company that is operational during the current crisis – evengreener.com email customer.care@evengreener.com The Dalek style Blackwall Black Compost Converter costs £20.50

If there’s something you would like me to talk about, just email us at. amateurgardening@ti-media.com. And don’t forget to let us know what you are doing and how you are coping; send us your thoughts and pictures and we will put them online and in the magazine. You can purchase individual copies of Amateur Gardening magazine without having to leave your home simply go to https://www.magazinesdirect.com/single-issue/ or of course you can take out a subscription and never miss an issue! Subscribe here.

You can also contacts us on social media via:

Facebok.com/AmateurGardeningMagazine

Twitter.com/TheAGTeam

Instagram.com/amgardening_mag

Stay safe everyone out there and come back to the blog for more advice over the coming days and weeks.