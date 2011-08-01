Agapanthus in pots

These South African Stunners make a stylish statement in pots, says Kris

1) Add a layer of crocks or similar to the bottom of your pot for good drainage – also set the pot on feet or bricks to keep water draining away adequately. Adding a handful of grit to your compost will also help.

2) Fill the container with a soil-based compost – JI No.2 or No.3 is ideal. As you near the top, remove the plants from their pots and push the pots into the compost to create perfect planting holes.

3) Remove the plastic pots from the compost and replace with the plants. Position taller plants at the back. If planting in open ground, plant lofty varieties centrally with smaller ones surrounding.

4) Water well to settle in. A decorative mulch is optional as your plants will soon cover the soil surface, but an organic mulch will help to retain moisture as they settle in to their new home.

After care