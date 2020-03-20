Sow And Grow Basil

Kris shows how to start off crops of basil

Fill a pot with a good quality soil-based seed compost. Tamp down the surface. Lightly sprinkle a few seeds on the surface, then water.

Cover with a ¼in (6mm) layer of vermiculite. Label, then place in a light, warm place. A temperature of 13˚C (55˚F) is needed.

I place the seeds under a clear-domed propagator, which keeps humidity at a high level. Don’t let the compost surface dry out.

Prick out the seedlings when they are large enough to handle. Make little bushy plants like this by pinching out the shoot tips.