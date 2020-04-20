Are you struggling to find plants and gardening supplies during the lockdown and not sure where to find the best stockist? Try these helpful sites to help you track down plants by mail order during the Covid-19 crisis…



Finding plants during lockdown

With garden centres closed and traditional mail order companies snowed under with orders, it has become really hard for gardeners to find out where else we can get plants by mail order.

But don’t fret! We have found a couple of very useful websites to help you…

• Garden Help Directory

If you want to access information about nurseries selling mail order plants, look no further. Horticultural consultant Val Bradley has put together this list of awesome growers who are keeping things moving during the Covid-19 lockdown by mail order. To find out more, go to the Garden Help Directory

• Blue Diamond Home Delivery

The Blue Diamond group of garden centres is currently offering home delivery from all its 35 UK stores within a 15-mile radius, for plants, bulbs, containers, bundles and wild bird care. Orders can be placed via its online web order form or by calling its customer call centre. (Furniture and BBQs can be purchased via the site to ship to customers.) For more information, visit the Blue Diamond Garden Centres website.

AG is always here for you…

Here at AG we are doing our best to keep connected to our readers though the magazine, this website and also through social media.

Our gardening ‘agony uncle’ John Negus is also still working hard. Send him your problems and questions, with pictures if you can, and he will get back to you with an answer withing 24 hours, as he has been doing for decades. Contact him at amateurgardening@ti-media.com

