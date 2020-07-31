Amateur Gardening 1 August

Free seeds worth £2.40, plus:

Jobs for this week

Keep A Garden Blooming

10 jobs to take care of while the heat-filled dog days are at their height

Take Summer Herb Cuttings

Mid-to-late summer is a great time to prep flavoursome plants for the kitchen

Look After Lavender And Wisteria

It’s time to give your scented shrubs a trim and prune wisteria for more flowers

Bird Watch And Free Seeds

Grow some delightful hardy Nigella with Amateur Gardening 1 August free seeds

Great garden ideas

When Plants Could Kill

Medically beneficial, or toxic, or worse – fascinating plant folklore explained

Heavenly Hemerocallis

Enjoy a succession of short-lived colourful flowers with daylilies for all situations

Golden Plants

Dazzling compact trees, flowers and shrubs that can fill your garden with golden wonders

Get The Look

A suburban Liverpool garden that’s filled with Moroccan accents, and lots and lots of pots!

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Plant some cheerful hydrangeas to bring a riot of colour to a street, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew

Had a good strawberry harvest? You should plan now for next year’s crop, says Bob

Val Bourne

If you care about wildlife then plant some red valerian, a cottage garden favourite

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Focus on edible flowers, plant second-cropping potatoes, summer-prune trained fruits

Ask John Negus

Leeks that keep running away, late-season pollinators and how to create a poppy field

A Gardener’s Miscellany

This week Graham’s brain-teasers, trivia and puzzles are all about pretty pelargoniums

Letters To Wendy

AG readers swap stories about time spent in lockdown, recycling barrels and lavender tips

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

Roses been struggling this summer? Anne explains how to tackle pests and other key issues

How To Use Tools

Tim looks at some of the smartest tools to help you water those out-of-reach hanging baskets

Toby Buckland

Long-flowering and loved by bumbles: a long-flowering French thistle is Toby’s favourite

Garden News

Plant imports cause concern for the UK’s horticultural industry; plus, dumping horror

Cover picture: Hemerocallis ‘Stern Von Rio’ (Garden World Images)