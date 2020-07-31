Amateur Gardening 1 August
Jobs for this week
Keep A Garden Blooming
10 jobs to take care of while the heat-filled dog days are at their height
Take Summer Herb Cuttings
Mid-to-late summer is a great time to prep flavoursome plants for the kitchen
Look After Lavender And Wisteria
It’s time to give your scented shrubs a trim and prune wisteria for more flowers
Bird Watch And Free Seeds
Grow some delightful hardy Nigella with Amateur Gardening 1 August free seeds
Great garden ideas
When Plants Could Kill
Medically beneficial, or toxic, or worse – fascinating plant folklore explained
Heavenly Hemerocallis
Enjoy a succession of short-lived colourful flowers with daylilies for all situations
Golden Plants
Dazzling compact trees, flowers and shrubs that can fill your garden with golden wonders
Get The Look
A suburban Liverpool garden that’s filled with Moroccan accents, and lots and lots of pots!
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Plant some cheerful hydrangeas to bring a riot of colour to a street, says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
Had a good strawberry harvest? You should plan now for next year’s crop, says Bob
Val Bourne
If you care about wildlife then plant some red valerian, a cottage garden favourite
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Focus on edible flowers, plant second-cropping potatoes, summer-prune trained fruits
Ask John Negus
Leeks that keep running away, late-season pollinators and how to create a poppy field
A Gardener’s Miscellany
This week Graham’s brain-teasers, trivia and puzzles are all about pretty pelargoniums
Letters To Wendy
AG readers swap stories about time spent in lockdown, recycling barrels and lavender tips
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Roses been struggling this summer? Anne explains how to tackle pests and other key issues
How To Use Tools
Tim looks at some of the smartest tools to help you water those out-of-reach hanging baskets
Toby Buckland
Long-flowering and loved by bumbles: a long-flowering French thistle is Toby’s favourite
Garden News
Plant imports cause concern for the UK’s horticultural industry; plus, dumping horror
