Jobs for this week

Last chance to get pruning

Best to get this sorted before the sap rises,

as Ruth explains

Essential pruning aftercare

How to complete the crucial cuts safely and ensure there is no waste

Look after wildlife in winter

Helpful hints for taking care of birds, hedgehogs and even bumbles

Time to sow sweet peas

Start a second batch to get more flowering loveliness for longer

Two jobs with one plant!

Find out how to beat invasive rockery weeds with a split perennial

How to sow verbena seeds

Beautify containers and borders with this abundant purple bloomer

Great garden ideas

Rediscover Potentillas

Spring planting is ideal to create months of colour with cinquefoils

Heavenly Hellebores

Lift spirits and borders alike with the cheery seasonal Lenten rose

Annual Climbers

Classic, annual or edible, try these fast growers to suit every garden

How To Grow Hybrid Tea Roses

Anne Swithinbank’s guide to exquisite buds, scented petals and lush tints

Get The Look

This garden in Staffordshire creates multi-texture with dynamic island beds

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Make sure your young apple trees reach their full potential – prune them now!

Bob Flowerdew

Want better bulbs? Time to throw out the rule book when it comes to onions

Val Bourne

Long-tailed tit numbers are on the up-turn at last, leaving Val all a-flutter

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Training new trees, start sowing early peas, conserving historic fruit trees

Ask John Negus

Reviving an elderly peace lily, caring for potted daffs and mystery leaves

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

Want to know how to tame large conifers? Anne explains how to size things up

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Save your tears: this week, our trivia and puzzles are all about bulb onions

How To Use Tools

Get the best from soil-testing kits to gauge acidity levels and soil nutrients

Letters to Wendy

Tiptoe through the tulips, simple rules for growing hostas, mystery succulent

Toby Buckland

Wildflower or foe? Please don’t let the weeds grow under your feet, says Toby

Cover: Helleborus x hybridus ‘Tutu’ (pic: Garden World Images)