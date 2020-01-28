What’s in this issue…
Jobs for this week
Last chance to get pruning
Best to get this sorted before the sap rises,
as Ruth explains
Essential pruning aftercare
How to complete the crucial cuts safely and ensure there is no waste
Look after wildlife in winter
Helpful hints for taking care of birds, hedgehogs and even bumbles
Time to sow sweet peas
Start a second batch to get more flowering loveliness for longer
Two jobs with one plant!
Find out how to beat invasive rockery weeds with a split perennial
How to sow verbena seeds
Beautify containers and borders with this abundant purple bloomer
Great garden ideas
Rediscover Potentillas
Spring planting is ideal to create months of colour with cinquefoils
Heavenly Hellebores
Lift spirits and borders alike with the cheery seasonal Lenten rose
Annual Climbers
Classic, annual or edible, try these fast growers to suit every garden
How To Grow Hybrid Tea Roses
Anne Swithinbank’s guide to exquisite buds, scented petals and lush tints
Get The Look
This garden in Staffordshire creates multi-texture with dynamic island beds
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Make sure your young apple trees reach their full potential – prune them now!
Bob Flowerdew
Want better bulbs? Time to throw out the rule book when it comes to onions
Val Bourne
Long-tailed tit numbers are on the up-turn at last, leaving Val all a-flutter
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Training new trees, start sowing early peas, conserving historic fruit trees
Ask John Negus
Reviving an elderly peace lily, caring for potted daffs and mystery leaves
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Want to know how to tame large conifers? Anne explains how to size things up
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Save your tears: this week, our trivia and puzzles are all about bulb onions
How To Use Tools
Get the best from soil-testing kits to gauge acidity levels and soil nutrients
Letters to Wendy
Tiptoe through the tulips, simple rules for growing hostas, mystery succulent
Toby Buckland
Wildflower or foe? Please don’t let the weeds grow under your feet, says Toby
Cover: Helleborus x hybridus ‘Tutu’ (pic: Garden World Images)