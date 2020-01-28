Amateur Gardening 1 February 2020

Amateur Gardening cover 1 February 2020

What’s in this issue…
Free seeds worth £2.80, plus:

 

Jobs for this week

Last chance to get pruning
Best to get this sorted before the sap rises,
as Ruth explains

Essential pruning aftercare
How to complete the crucial cuts safely and ensure there is no waste

Look after wildlife in winter
Helpful hints for taking care of birds, hedgehogs and even bumbles

Time to sow sweet peas
Start a second batch to get more flowering loveliness for longer

Two jobs with one plant!
Find out how to beat invasive rockery weeds with a split perennial

How to sow verbena seeds
Beautify containers and borders with this abundant purple bloomer

 

Great garden ideas

Rediscover Potentillas
Spring planting is ideal to create months of colour with cinquefoils

Heavenly Hellebores
Lift spirits and borders alike with the cheery seasonal Lenten rose

Annual Climbers
Classic, annual or edible, try these fast growers to suit every garden

How To Grow Hybrid Tea Roses
Anne Swithinbank’s guide to exquisite buds, scented petals and lush tints

Get The Look
This garden in Staffordshire creates multi-texture with dynamic island beds

 

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook
Make sure your young apple trees reach their full potential – prune them now!

Bob Flowerdew
Want better bulbs? Time to throw out the rule book when it comes to onions

Val Bourne
Long-tailed tit numbers are on the up-turn at last, leaving Val all a-flutter

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Training new trees, start sowing early peas, conserving historic fruit trees

Ask John Negus
Reviving an elderly peace lily, caring for potted daffs and mystery leaves

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Want to know how to tame large conifers? Anne explains how to size things up

A Gardener’s Miscellany
Save your tears: this week, our trivia and puzzles are all about bulb onions

How To Use Tools
Get the best from soil-testing kits to gauge acidity levels and soil nutrients

Letters to Wendy 
Tiptoe through the tulips, simple rules for growing hostas, mystery succulent

Toby Buckland
Wildflower or foe? Please don’t let the weeds grow under your feet, says Toby

Cover: Helleborus x hybridus ‘Tutu’ (pic: Garden World Images)