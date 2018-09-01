What’s In Amateur Gardening
1 September 2018
Free Seeds worth £2.45
Jobs for this week
Get Ready For Autumn
It’s time to put summer away and plan ahead, says Ruth
Autumn Lawn Care
How to undertake some essential lawn TLC
Prune Late Bloomers
It isn’t too late to tidy up your summer shrubs
The Holiday Is Over For Houseplants
Check your houseplants and move them
back inside
Time To Plant Perennials
You can plant perennials now even if the soil is dry, says Ruth
Free Seeds/What’s On
How to grow your free Godetia ‘Azalea Flowered’ Mixed
Great Garden Ideas
Pick Of The Very Best: English Roses
Roses that look and smell like old-fashioned varieties
Plant Hanging Baskets For Autumn Colour
Basket plants that will brighten up your garden until spring
What To Plant Now For A Super-Scented Spring
Great ideas for a spring garden that’s filled with fragrance
We All Need More Purple Plants
Why this versatile colour that bees love is a must-have
A Garden Rich In Bedding
A bedding-rich plot that’s packed with plenty of colour
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Tips for growing sweet potatoes from slips
Bob Flowerdew
If you haven’t lifted your potatoes yet, now’s the time to do so
Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife
Some plants – and insects – are thriving in the hot weather
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit And Veg
Managing your compost, harvest figs, sow green manure
Ask John Negus
Cuttings concern, hopes squashed, confused by ‘coreopsis’
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Anne offers practical advice for tending to a new allotment
How To Grow Lilies
Create impact in any corner with the grandeur of potted lilies
A Gardener’s Miscellany
All you ever wanted to know about daisies, plus prizes to win
Your Letters
Send us a letter and you could win a pair of gardening gloves
Toby Buckland
Toby considers the temptations of late-flowering perennials
Product Tests
Tried and Tested
Three battery-powered hedge trimmers on test
Main cover image: Rosa ‘James L Austin’ (Auspike), Alamy