Amateur Gardening 1 September 2018

Amateur Gardening Cover 1 September 2018

What’s In Amateur Gardening
1 September 2018

Jobs for this week

Get Ready For Autumn
It’s time to put summer away and plan ahead, says Ruth

Autumn Lawn Care
How to undertake some essential lawn TLC

Prune Late Bloomers
It isn’t too late to tidy up your summer shrubs

The Holiday Is Over For Houseplants
Check your houseplants and move them
back inside

Time To Plant Perennials
You can plant perennials now even if the soil is dry, says Ruth

Free Seeds/What’s On
How to grow your free Godetia ‘Azalea Flowered’ Mixed

 

Great Garden Ideas

Pick Of The Very Best: English Roses
Roses that look and smell like old-fashioned varieties

Plant Hanging Baskets For Autumn Colour
Basket plants that will brighten up your garden until spring

What To Plant Now For A Super-Scented Spring
Great ideas for a spring garden that’s filled with fragrance

We All Need More Purple Plants
Why this versatile colour that bees love is a must-have

A Garden Rich In Bedding
A bedding-rich plot that’s packed with plenty of colour

 

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook
Tips for growing sweet potatoes from slips

Bob Flowerdew
If you haven’t lifted your potatoes yet, now’s the time to do so

Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife
Some plants – and insects – are thriving in the hot weather

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit And Veg
Managing your compost, harvest figs, sow green manure

Ask John Negus
Cuttings concern, hopes squashed, confused by ‘coreopsis’

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Anne offers practical advice for tending to a new allotment

How To Grow Lilies
Create impact in any corner with the grandeur of potted lilies

A Gardener’s Miscellany
All you ever wanted to know about daisies, plus prizes to win

Your Letters
Send us a letter and you could win a pair of gardening gloves

Toby Buckland
Toby considers the temptations of late-flowering perennials

 

Product Tests

Tried and Tested
Three battery-powered hedge trimmers on test

 

 

Main cover image: Rosa ‘James L Austin’ (Auspike), Alamy