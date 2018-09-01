What’s In Amateur Gardening

1 September 2018

Jobs for this week

Get Ready For Autumn

It’s time to put summer away and plan ahead, says Ruth

Autumn Lawn Care

How to undertake some essential lawn TLC

Prune Late Bloomers

It isn’t too late to tidy up your summer shrubs

The Holiday Is Over For Houseplants

Check your houseplants and move them

back inside

Time To Plant Perennials

You can plant perennials now even if the soil is dry, says Ruth

Free Seeds/What’s On

How to grow your free Godetia ‘Azalea Flowered’ Mixed

Great Garden Ideas

Pick Of The Very Best: English Roses

Roses that look and smell like old-fashioned varieties

Plant Hanging Baskets For Autumn Colour

Basket plants that will brighten up your garden until spring

What To Plant Now For A Super-Scented Spring

Great ideas for a spring garden that’s filled with fragrance

We All Need More Purple Plants

Why this versatile colour that bees love is a must-have

A Garden Rich In Bedding

A bedding-rich plot that’s packed with plenty of colour

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Tips for growing sweet potatoes from slips

Bob Flowerdew

If you haven’t lifted your potatoes yet, now’s the time to do so

Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife

Some plants – and insects – are thriving in the hot weather

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit And Veg

Managing your compost, harvest figs, sow green manure

Ask John Negus

Cuttings concern, hopes squashed, confused by ‘coreopsis’

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

Anne offers practical advice for tending to a new allotment

How To Grow Lilies

Create impact in any corner with the grandeur of potted lilies

A Gardener’s Miscellany

All you ever wanted to know about daisies, plus prizes to win

Your Letters

Send us a letter and you could win a pair of gardening gloves

Toby Buckland

Toby considers the temptations of late-flowering perennials

Product Tests

Tried and Tested

Three battery-powered hedge trimmers on test

