What’s In This Issue…

Free seeds worth £2.35, plus:

Jobs for this week

Close The Colour Gap

It’s time to revive flagging summer beds,

says Ruth

Cut Back Summer Raspberries

Remove fruited canes to make room

for the new!

Don’t Waste Precious Water

Ruth’s guide to making the most of

liquid refreshments

Beat The Weeds With Plants

Use groundcover plants to prevent weeds,

as Ruth explains

Start Your Hardy Annuals

Sow in late summer or autumn for a head start in spring

Sowing Free Seeds

Soaring larkspur is a graceful garden edition, says Ruth

Great garden ideas

Plugging The Hungry Gap

How you can make sure the veg keeps coming!

Six Of The Very Best: Crocosmias

Hot-hued flowers for borders, pots and vases

How To Grow White-Flowering Shrubs

Freshen up late-summer borders with these cool whites

Hydrangeas Are Back In Fashion!

Floriferous delights with classic mops and tasteful exotics

Autumn Sparkle With Berrying Plants

Plant now for a stunning show in just a few weeks

Get The Look: Courtyard ‘Fusion’ Garden

Intriguing mix of East and West in deepest, darkest Dorset!

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Enviromesh can really help your veg crops, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew

Stop the evil vine weevil with Bob’s trusty guide

Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife

A mini-meadow brings some unexpected visitors

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Edible seeds, plant saffron, stake brassicas, try perilla

Ask John Negus

Fuchsia cuttings, ailing blueberry and blossom end rot

Anne Masterclass

What should you be pruning in summer? Anne reveals all…

A Garden’s Miscellany

This week’s quizzes and trivia celebrate the runner bean

Your Letters

A dressmaker’s bean skirt, and greetings from Brazil!

Toby Buckland

Save the environment with well-chosen trees, says Toby

Product tests

Tried and Tested: Vine Weevil Products

Six treatments for tackling these root-munching pests

Cover photo: Hydrangea macrophylla ‘Blaumeise’ (pic: Alamy)