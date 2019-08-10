What’s In This Issue…
Free seeds worth £2.35, plus:
Jobs for this week
Close The Colour Gap
It’s time to revive flagging summer beds,
says Ruth
Cut Back Summer Raspberries
Remove fruited canes to make room
for the new!
Don’t Waste Precious Water
Ruth’s guide to making the most of
liquid refreshments
Beat The Weeds With Plants
Use groundcover plants to prevent weeds,
as Ruth explains
Start Your Hardy Annuals
Sow in late summer or autumn for a head start in spring
Sowing Free Seeds
Soaring larkspur is a graceful garden edition, says Ruth
Great garden ideas
Plugging The Hungry Gap
How you can make sure the veg keeps coming!
Six Of The Very Best: Crocosmias
Hot-hued flowers for borders, pots and vases
How To Grow White-Flowering Shrubs
Freshen up late-summer borders with these cool whites
Hydrangeas Are Back In Fashion!
Floriferous delights with classic mops and tasteful exotics
Autumn Sparkle With Berrying Plants
Plant now for a stunning show in just a few weeks
Get The Look: Courtyard ‘Fusion’ Garden
Intriguing mix of East and West in deepest, darkest Dorset!
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Enviromesh can really help your veg crops, says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
Stop the evil vine weevil with Bob’s trusty guide
Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife
A mini-meadow brings some unexpected visitors
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Edible seeds, plant saffron, stake brassicas, try perilla
Ask John Negus
Fuchsia cuttings, ailing blueberry and blossom end rot
Anne Masterclass
What should you be pruning in summer? Anne reveals all…
A Garden’s Miscellany
This week’s quizzes and trivia celebrate the runner bean
Your Letters
A dressmaker’s bean skirt, and greetings from Brazil!
Toby Buckland
Save the environment with well-chosen trees, says Toby
Product tests
Tried and Tested: Vine Weevil Products
Six treatments for tackling these root-munching pests
Cover photo: Hydrangea macrophylla ‘Blaumeise’ (pic: Alamy)