What's In Amateur Gardening

10 November 2018

Jobs for this week

The Brilliance of Bare Roots

The wonder of whips, and how to plant a bare-root hedge

Lift and Store Dahlias

Remember to wait until the first frosts have struck, says Ruth

A Winter Hanging Basket

Ruth’s guide to creating a colourful basket to lift the spirits

Sort Out Your Water Butts

Keeping them clean, and a five-step guide to installing them

Make Your Own Chutney

Ruth reveals her recipe for a successful family favourite

Great garden ideas

Pick of the Very Best: Viburnum

Six AGM shrubs that bring versatility and charm all year round

Dahlia Dilemmas

Lift or leave in the ground? Tamsin helps you to decide

Plant a Christmas Show

Great flowers for a festive feel, both outdoors and inside

Buyer’s Guide to Perennials by Mail Order

Forget the garden centre – go direct to the experts!

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

New Brussels sprouts are tasting better, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew

Find out how your woody waste can help wildlife

Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife

Why grow single and double dahlias? Val explains

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Using wood ash, buying a fruit tree, dealing with rodents

Ask John Negus

Fungi warning, bugs on leeks, protecting dahlias from mildew

A Gardener’s Miscellany

The hedge is the subject of our trivia and puzzles this week

How to Grow Gladioli

Anne Swithinbank offers expert tips and favourite varieties

Anne’s Masterclass

Only getting a small crop of apples? Anne has the answer

Your Letters

Birdie haven, gorgeous gaillardias, giant tomato, reader tip

Toby Buckland

When some bunnies join the family, Toby has his work cut out

Subscription offer and product tests

Tried and Tested: Leaf-Gathering Tools

Six clever devices to take the hard work out of leaf collecting

Cover photo: Dahlia variabilis ‘Collarette Dandy’ (pic: Alamy)