Amateur Gardening 10 October

Jobs for this week

How To Lay A Lawn Pathway

How to incorporate paving stones into your garden to save your lawn some wear and tear

Try These Top Winter Lawn Tips

Keep the grass healthy and rested so that your lawn ends the winter in the best shape

Start Your Sweet Peas Early

Sow them now and find out how to get the best from autumn sowings, as Ruth explains

Care For Hardwood Cuttings

Now is the time to take hardwood cuttings – plus, Ruth’s tips on potting them on

Bird Watch And Free Seeds

Grow a cottage garden favourite with Amateur Gardening 10 October free seeds

Great garden ideas

Autumn Shade

Feast your eyes on this visual spectacle as we present options for darker parts of a garden

Instant October Colour

Why wait for March for bright borders? Here are some plants to put in now for quick colour

Superb Sweet Peas

Act now and sow in autumn with these 16 fabulous dramatic, bi-colour and pastel options

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Local garden centres need your support more than ever – so show them some love, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew

Fancy some garlic? God for it, as Bob shows how to get more from an easy-growing staple

Val Bourne

If you want some extra cabbage care, Val explains how you can help to protect your brassicas

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Focus on mushrooms, winter coldframe tips, sow some broad beans and overwinter chillies

Ask John Negus

Your questions on fuchsia’s friend, mildew menace, mystery beauties and apple spots

All Our Yesterdays

We present Arthur Hellyer’s pick of the best climbing roses still available today

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Celebration of vines and wines, as this week’s trivia and puzzles are all about grapes

How To Use

Why not nurture houseplants over winter? Tim Rumball looks at some good starter varieties

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

In case you were wondering if it is too late for herb cuttings, Anne can set you straight

Letters To Wendy

Readers talk about proliferating penstemons, heuchera love and a surplus of sunflowers

Toby Buckland

Do you want to grow the best garlic? Toby has some tips on successful pungent plantings

Garden News

RHS chief celebrates a 10-year anniversary; national award for family gardening firm

