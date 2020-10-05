Amateur Gardening 10 October
Jobs for this week
How To Lay A Lawn Pathway
How to incorporate paving stones into your garden to save your lawn some wear and tear
Try These Top Winter Lawn Tips
Keep the grass healthy and rested so that your lawn ends the winter in the best shape
Start Your Sweet Peas Early
Sow them now and find out how to get the best from autumn sowings, as Ruth explains
Care For Hardwood Cuttings
Now is the time to take hardwood cuttings – plus, Ruth’s tips on potting them on
Bird Watch And Free Seeds
Grow a cottage garden favourite with Amateur Gardening 10 October free seeds
Great garden ideas
Autumn Shade
Feast your eyes on this visual spectacle as we present options for darker parts of a garden
Instant October Colour
Why wait for March for bright borders? Here are some plants to put in now for quick colour
Superb Sweet Peas
Act now and sow in autumn with these 16 fabulous dramatic, bi-colour and pastel options
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Local garden centres need your support more than ever – so show them some love, says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
Fancy some garlic? God for it, as Bob shows how to get more from an easy-growing staple
Val Bourne
If you want some extra cabbage care, Val explains how you can help to protect your brassicas
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Focus on mushrooms, winter coldframe tips, sow some broad beans and overwinter chillies
Ask John Negus
Your questions on fuchsia’s friend, mildew menace, mystery beauties and apple spots
All Our Yesterdays
We present Arthur Hellyer’s pick of the best climbing roses still available today
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Celebration of vines and wines, as this week’s trivia and puzzles are all about grapes
How To Use
Why not nurture houseplants over winter? Tim Rumball looks at some good starter varieties
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
In case you were wondering if it is too late for herb cuttings, Anne can set you straight
Letters To Wendy
Readers talk about proliferating penstemons, heuchera love and a surplus of sunflowers
Toby Buckland
Do you want to grow the best garlic? Toby has some tips on successful pungent plantings
Garden News
RHS chief celebrates a 10-year anniversary; national award for family gardening firm
Cover: Lathyrus odoratus ‘Charlie Bear’ (pic: Alamy)