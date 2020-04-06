Amateur Gardening 11 April 2020

Jobs for this week

Keep Calm And Garden

Things are strange, but there’s still lots you

can do in the garden, says Ruth

Build A Raised Bed For Crops

Ruth explains how you can make the most

of small spaces and give your crops a boost

Planting A Container Fruit Tree

Add some fruit to your Easter projects with

a potted fruit – plus, plant a quince!

Keeping Houseplants Healthy

Time to get on top of your indoor jobs with Ruth’s guide to healthy houseplants

Last Call For Summer Bulbs

Get your bulbs in now if you want to make

the most of your summer show

Grow some fragrant nicotiana, and find out all about the jay in our new series

Great garden ideas

It’s Never Too Late To Learn

Want a gardening qualification without leaving the house? Try a home study course

Plant Your Own Mini Meadow

You don’t need a big space to create a stunning, colourful wildlife-rich environment

Grow Aquilegia

This beautiful bloom is under threat: find out how to grow this cottage garden favourite

Guide To Choosing Fuchsias

Border or basket? Choose wisely to get the most from these steadfast summer lovelies

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Chelsea is off but let’s carry on and make the best of it, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew

Want to keep cruciferous crops in good health? Bob explains how to beat brassica pests

Val Bourne

The king of birds is the most common in Britain, says Val – it’s the wren

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Focus on French beans, use homemade compost, and wake up your wormery

Ask John Negus

Your questions on a Daphne disaster, a wilting tree fern, and keeping hydrangeas blue

All Our Yesterdays

Top tips on saving time and money when planting and sowing at Easter – from 1964!

A Gardener’s Miscellany

This week’s puzzles and trivia are all about white-flowering plants and gardens

Tried & Tested

A border fork and spade are essential kit, so Tim puts six sets through their paces

How To Grow With Kris Collins

Make sure you have made some room in your summer garden for geraniums, says Kris

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

Get more flowers the easy way: Anne explains the secrets of savvy perennial division

Letters to Wendy

AG readers talk about dealing with isolation, seed addictions and dandelion love

Toby Buckland

As he inspects his beloved rake, Toby realise the grass is greener with a Springbok

Cover: Aquilegia ‘Origami Rose and White’ (pic: Garden World Images)