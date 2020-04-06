Amateur Gardening 11 April 2020
Free seeds worth £2.40, plus:
Jobs for this week
Keep Calm And Garden
Things are strange, but there’s still lots you
can do in the garden, says Ruth
Build A Raised Bed For Crops
Ruth explains how you can make the most
of small spaces and give your crops a boost
Planting A Container Fruit Tree
Add some fruit to your Easter projects with
a potted fruit – plus, plant a quince!
Keeping Houseplants Healthy
Time to get on top of your indoor jobs with Ruth’s guide to healthy houseplants
Last Call For Summer Bulbs
Get your bulbs in now if you want to make
the most of your summer show
Free Seeds and Bird Watch
Grow some fragrant nicotiana, and find out all about the jay in our new series
Great garden ideas
It’s Never Too Late To Learn
Want a gardening qualification without leaving the house? Try a home study course
Plant Your Own Mini Meadow
You don’t need a big space to create a stunning, colourful wildlife-rich environment
Grow Aquilegia
This beautiful bloom is under threat: find out how to grow this cottage garden favourite
Guide To Choosing Fuchsias
Border or basket? Choose wisely to get the most from these steadfast summer lovelies
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Chelsea is off but let’s carry on and make the best of it, says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
Want to keep cruciferous crops in good health? Bob explains how to beat brassica pests
Val Bourne
The king of birds is the most common in Britain, says Val – it’s the wren
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Focus on French beans, use homemade compost, and wake up your wormery
Ask John Negus
Your questions on a Daphne disaster, a wilting tree fern, and keeping hydrangeas blue
All Our Yesterdays
Top tips on saving time and money when planting and sowing at Easter – from 1964!
A Gardener’s Miscellany
This week’s puzzles and trivia are all about white-flowering plants and gardens
Tried & Tested
A border fork and spade are essential kit, so Tim puts six sets through their paces
How To Grow With Kris Collins
Make sure you have made some room in your summer garden for geraniums, says Kris
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Get more flowers the easy way: Anne explains the secrets of savvy perennial division
Letters to Wendy
AG readers talk about dealing with isolation, seed addictions and dandelion love
Toby Buckland
As he inspects his beloved rake, Toby realise the grass is greener with a Springbok
Cover: Aquilegia ‘Origami Rose and White’ (pic: Garden World Images)