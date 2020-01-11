What’s in this issue…

Jobs for this week

Keep The Colours Coming!

Ruth shows you how to brighten midwinter with some cheerful planting

Look After Last Year’s Plants

Plant a pot for lasting winter tints and prepare your hellebores

Sow Your Chilli Seeds Now

Go for an early start to guarantee more heat with Ruth’s helpful guide

Check Your Plant Protection

Give ties and covers the once-over to make sure everything is secure

Great garden ideas

10 Ways To Plan The Dream Garden

Take advantage of January downtime and prep now to make the perfect space

How To Grow Freesias

Anne offers her guide to tip-top vibrance and fragrance in pots and borders

Perennials To Sow And Plant Now

Give these glorious plants a head start, and they’ll reward you with summer colour

Winter Sparkle With Miniature Gems

Time to perk up pots and boost borders with these pretty low-growing jewels!

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

You only need a few tools to garden well, as Peter explains his go-to gizmos

Bob Flowerdew

Keep it sweet as Bob discusses some key spuds you need to grow this year

Val Bourne

Save our declining hedgehog population, says Val, and make a helpful highway!

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Focus on fruit tree pruning, harvest citrus, and plant and force seakale

Ask John Negus

Your questions about orchid flowering, unusual fungi and making more plums

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

Find out how to store the best pumpkins and squash with Anne’s helpful hints

How To Use Tools

Save yourself some time and money by planning your seed sowing in advance

A Gardener’s Miscellany

This week, Graham looks at some fascinating plant facts inspired by boys!

All Our Yesterdays

Housebound hyacinths? Christopher Lloyd on how to release these endearing beauties

Letters To Wendy

Pining for a real tree, impatient snowdrops, frosted berries and a fritter recipe!

Toby Buckland

Inspired by his favourite food, Toby sheds light on forcing extra-early rhubarb

Your Gardening News

Garden Organic urges AG readers to say no to peat

