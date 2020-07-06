Amateur Gardening 11 July

Free seeds worth £2.40, plus:

Jobs for this week

Make The Most Of Water

Ruth talks you through the options and

the benefits of rainwater

How To Water The Right Way

Why a light drizzle won’t cut it, plus the

best options for your soil

Don’t Neglect Houseplants

Great ways to keep your indoor garden

growing strong over summer

How To Freshen Up Beds

Removing straggly spring growth, plus

care for Siberian irises

Bird Watch and Free Seeds

Grow Shasta daisies with Amateur Gardening 11 July free seeds

Great garden ideas

Go Crazy For Daisies

How to create a dazzling daisy display, plus some dazzling varieties

Late-Summer Sizzlers

Fiery favourites for a hot summer show, and how to best avoid burnout

Eupatoriums

Try these spectacular long-lasting perennials beloved by pollinators

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

With an eye on arrivals, Peter considers some great plants to try

Bob Flowerdew

Big can be better, as Bob explains how to improve your apples and pears

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Focus on beetroot, control woolly aphid, and harvest your garlic now!

Val Bourne

We all need to help provide pathways for our nation’s insects, says Val

Ask John Negus

Your questions about burrowing pests, invasive weeds and mystery shrubs

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Frilly blooms abound, as this week we are celebrating the delphinium

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

Globe-trotting may be out, but Anne is determined to save your alliums!

All Our Yesterdays

Christopher Lloyd on how to keep colour in borders with careful grouping

Tried and Tested

Tim tests budget oscillating sprinklers that aim to deliver precision watering

Letters to Wendy

AG readers discuss their life-affirming seed adventures and happy accidents

Toby Buckland

Could milk really be the answer to your mildew problems? Toby thinks so…

Garden News

Why gardening is good for everyone, regardless of ability and disability

Cover: Monarda ‘Cambridge Scarlet’ (pic: Alamy)