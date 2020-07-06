Amateur Gardening 11 July
Jobs for this week
Make The Most Of Water
Ruth talks you through the options and
the benefits of rainwater
How To Water The Right Way
Why a light drizzle won’t cut it, plus the
best options for your soil
Don’t Neglect Houseplants
Great ways to keep your indoor garden
growing strong over summer
How To Freshen Up Beds
Removing straggly spring growth, plus
care for Siberian irises
Bird Watch and Free Seeds
Grow Shasta daisies with Amateur Gardening 11 July free seeds
Great garden ideas
Go Crazy For Daisies
How to create a dazzling daisy display, plus some dazzling varieties
Late-Summer Sizzlers
Fiery favourites for a hot summer show, and how to best avoid burnout
Eupatoriums
Try these spectacular long-lasting perennials beloved by pollinators
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
With an eye on arrivals, Peter considers some great plants to try
Bob Flowerdew
Big can be better, as Bob explains how to improve your apples and pears
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Focus on beetroot, control woolly aphid, and harvest your garlic now!
Val Bourne
We all need to help provide pathways for our nation’s insects, says Val
Ask John Negus
Your questions about burrowing pests, invasive weeds and mystery shrubs
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Frilly blooms abound, as this week we are celebrating the delphinium
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Globe-trotting may be out, but Anne is determined to save your alliums!
All Our Yesterdays
Christopher Lloyd on how to keep colour in borders with careful grouping
Tried and Tested
Tim tests budget oscillating sprinklers that aim to deliver precision watering
Letters to Wendy
AG readers discuss their life-affirming seed adventures and happy accidents
Toby Buckland
Could milk really be the answer to your mildew problems? Toby thinks so…
Garden News
Why gardening is good for everyone, regardless of ability and disability
