Amateur Gardening 12 December
Jobs for this week
Winter Houseplant Care
The needs of houseplants change with the seasons, so here’s how to keep them ticking over in winter
Get The Most From Moth Orchids
How to boost the longevity and health of this popular gift plant – plus, care for festive trees
Pruning Vines And Acers
In Amateur Gardening 12 December, follow Ruth’s guide to the best cuts to prevent heavy bleeding
Bird Watch: The Bullfinch
All about a bird that got on the wrong side of Henry VIII and can showcase excellent mimicry skills
Great garden ideas
Repeat-Flowerers
Why settle for a single flush of flowers? These beauties can give you more blooms for your money
Chaenomeles
Long-lasting early blossoms and wildlife-friendly, it’s time you make some room for flowering quince
Bark And Stem
From flaming orange to gleaming white, here’s what to plant for colour, shape and texture in winter
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Many of us are housebound, but why not make a festive display for passers-by? Peter shows you how
Bob Flowerdew
This is a crucial time for cutting several fruit bushes, so Bob looks at the best treatments to try
Val Bourne
Even on the darkest days of the year, let’s take time out to enjoy some winter sunshine, says Val
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Focus on fruit supports, tidying and pruning vines, get more from your wormery, grow Brussels sprouts
Ask John Negus
Your questions about tricky winter baskets, toxic invaders, strange mites, and safe plants for cats
A Gardener’s Miscellany
This week, Graham’s trivia and puzzles are all the links between plants and cereals, oats and grains
How To Use Tools
Now is a great time to replenish your garden soil, so Tim looks at ways to boost and improve goodness
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Do you suffer from drooping apple trees? Anne shows you how to prune for the best shape and growth
Letters to Wendy
AG readers share stories about vibrant berry bushes, friendly aubergine competition, and mystery hoverflies
Toby Buckland
You might think scaling a roadside apple tree might drive Toby crazy but it’s a great grafting opportunity
Garden News
Ruth takes a look back at how an unprecedented garden year unfolded, and what we can learn from it
Cover: Chaenomeles speciosa ‘Geisha Girl’ (pic: Garden World Images)