Amateur Gardening 12 December

What’s in this issue…

Jobs for this week

Winter Houseplant Care

The needs of houseplants change with the seasons, so here’s how to keep them ticking over in winter

Get The Most From Moth Orchids

How to boost the longevity and health of this popular gift plant – plus, care for festive trees

Pruning Vines And Acers

In Amateur Gardening 12 December, follow Ruth’s guide to the best cuts to prevent heavy bleeding

Bird Watch: The Bullfinch

All about a bird that got on the wrong side of Henry VIII and can showcase excellent mimicry skills

Great garden ideas

Repeat-Flowerers

Why settle for a single flush of flowers? These beauties can give you more blooms for your money

Chaenomeles

Long-lasting early blossoms and wildlife-friendly, it’s time you make some room for flowering quince

Bark And Stem

From flaming orange to gleaming white, here’s what to plant for colour, shape and texture in winter

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Many of us are housebound, but why not make a festive display for passers-by? Peter shows you how

Bob Flowerdew

This is a crucial time for cutting several fruit bushes, so Bob looks at the best treatments to try

Val Bourne

Even on the darkest days of the year, let’s take time out to enjoy some winter sunshine, says Val

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Focus on fruit supports, tidying and pruning vines, get more from your wormery, grow Brussels sprouts

Ask John Negus

Your questions about tricky winter baskets, toxic invaders, strange mites, and safe plants for cats

A Gardener’s Miscellany

This week, Graham’s trivia and puzzles are all the links between plants and cereals, oats and grains

How To Use Tools

Now is a great time to replenish your garden soil, so Tim looks at ways to boost and improve goodness

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

Do you suffer from drooping apple trees? Anne shows you how to prune for the best shape and growth

Letters to Wendy

AG readers share stories about vibrant berry bushes, friendly aubergine competition, and mystery hoverflies

Toby Buckland

You might think scaling a roadside apple tree might drive Toby crazy but it’s a great grafting opportunity

Garden News

Ruth takes a look back at how an unprecedented garden year unfolded, and what we can learn from it

Cover: Chaenomeles speciosa ‘Geisha Girl’ (pic: Garden World Images)