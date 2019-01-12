Amateur Gardening 12 Jan 2019

Amateur Gardening cover 12 Jan 2019

What’s In Amateur Gardening
12 January

 

Jobs for this week

Time To Prune Roses
Cut back hard now for spring growth, says Ruth

Plant Bare-Root Roses
Follow Ruth’s helpful guide in five easy steps

What You Need To Sow Now
Some seeds require long germination, as
Ruth explains

 

Great garden ideas

Pick Of The Very Best: Waterlily Dahlias
Graham’s pick of dramatic dahlias for borders and cutting

Plant and Plan a Cutting Garden
How to plant annuals, biennials and perennials for the vase

Easy Ways To Improve Garden Structure
Simple structural elements that can make a big difference

Get The Look
A beautiful ‘reluctant’ cottage garden in Somerset

 

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook
Materials are important when it comes to forks and spades

Bob Flowerdew
How new technology is allowing us to grow more indoors

Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife
Why our native evergreens are so important to wildlife

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Windowsill veg, sowing broad beans, making a cold frame

How To Grow Sweet Peas
Heady fragrance and colour make these a garden favourite

Ask John Negus
Compost pondweed, how to grow Drimys lanceolata

Anne’s Masterclass
Anne presents the best options for a coastal garden

A Gardener’s Miscellany
This week’s trivia, prizes and puzzles are about succulents

Your Letters
Late raspberry and cyclamen surprises, top nitrogen tip!

Toby Buckland
Toby learns a few interesting tricks from his African trip

 

Reader offers and product tests

Latest News
Val Bourne wins an award, AG to test compostable bags

Subscription Offer: Save 67%!
Take advantage of our special January deal!

Reader Travel Offer
Eight amazing tours to escape the winter blues

 

Cover photograph (GAP): Dahlia ‘Charlie Dimmock’