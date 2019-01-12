What’s In Amateur Gardening
12 January
Jobs for this week
Time To Prune Roses
Cut back hard now for spring growth, says Ruth
Plant Bare-Root Roses
Follow Ruth’s helpful guide in five easy steps
What You Need To Sow Now
Some seeds require long germination, as
Ruth explains
Great garden ideas
Pick Of The Very Best: Waterlily Dahlias
Graham’s pick of dramatic dahlias for borders and cutting
Plant and Plan a Cutting Garden
How to plant annuals, biennials and perennials for the vase
Easy Ways To Improve Garden Structure
Simple structural elements that can make a big difference
Get The Look
A beautiful ‘reluctant’ cottage garden in Somerset
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Materials are important when it comes to forks and spades
Bob Flowerdew
How new technology is allowing us to grow more indoors
Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife
Why our native evergreens are so important to wildlife
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Windowsill veg, sowing broad beans, making a cold frame
How To Grow Sweet Peas
Heady fragrance and colour make these a garden favourite
Ask John Negus
Compost pondweed, how to grow Drimys lanceolata
Anne’s Masterclass
Anne presents the best options for a coastal garden
A Gardener’s Miscellany
This week’s trivia, prizes and puzzles are about succulents
Your Letters
Late raspberry and cyclamen surprises, top nitrogen tip!
Toby Buckland
Toby learns a few interesting tricks from his African trip
Reader offers and product tests
Latest News
Val Bourne wins an award, AG to test compostable bags
Cover photograph (GAP): Dahlia ‘Charlie Dimmock’