What’s In Amateur Gardening

12 January

Jobs for this week

Time To Prune Roses

Cut back hard now for spring growth, says Ruth

Plant Bare-Root Roses

Follow Ruth’s helpful guide in five easy steps

What You Need To Sow Now

Some seeds require long germination, as

Ruth explains

Great garden ideas

Pick Of The Very Best: Waterlily Dahlias

Graham’s pick of dramatic dahlias for borders and cutting

Plant and Plan a Cutting Garden

How to plant annuals, biennials and perennials for the vase

Easy Ways To Improve Garden Structure

Simple structural elements that can make a big difference

Get The Look

A beautiful ‘reluctant’ cottage garden in Somerset

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Materials are important when it comes to forks and spades

Bob Flowerdew

How new technology is allowing us to grow more indoors

Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife

Why our native evergreens are so important to wildlife

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Windowsill veg, sowing broad beans, making a cold frame

How To Grow Sweet Peas

Heady fragrance and colour make these a garden favourite

Ask John Negus

Compost pondweed, how to grow Drimys lanceolata

Anne’s Masterclass

Anne presents the best options for a coastal garden

A Gardener’s Miscellany

This week’s trivia, prizes and puzzles are about succulents

Your Letters

Late raspberry and cyclamen surprises, top nitrogen tip!

Toby Buckland

Toby learns a few interesting tricks from his African trip

Reader offers and product tests

Latest News

Val Bourne wins an award, AG to test compostable bags

Cover photograph (GAP): Dahlia ‘Charlie Dimmock’