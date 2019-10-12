What’s in this issue…
Free seeds worth £3.05, plus:
Jobs for this week
Preparing Garden Shelters For Winter
Clean protective structures and getting
ready for their next job
Enrich Soil With A Bean Trench
Give your ground a hearty boost with
layers of kitchen peelings
How To Wrap Your Tender Plants
Ruth’s guide to ensuring tenders can
withstand the worst weathers
Sow A Pop Of Pansy Colour
Prevent pansy leaf spot with these gems
– plus, what’s on near you
Help Your Alpines Survive Winter
How to safeguard potted and border alpines
before the cold snaps
Great garden ideas
Focus on Crocus
Colchicums and crocus: which is which, and what’s the difference?
Gardening Solutions
Best trees & shrubs for leafmould, and how to make a simple bin
It’s Time To Sow Sweet Peas
Why you should sow sweet peas now – plus, best varieties to grow
The Best Blue Blooms
Blue is the colour: 10 fantastic flowers that radiate ‘indigo’
How To Grow African Lilies
Anne Swithinbank’s guide to gracing your borders with agapanthus
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Pairing plants can bring up some gorgeous surprises, says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
Why your windowsill can come into its own in the colder months
Val Bourne
Garden waste is best shredded than put in the green bin, says Val
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Start a no-dig plot, re-use your old compost, and grow mushrooms
Ask John Negus
Your questions on north-facing flowers, strange grains and shady dilemmas
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
If you were a bit confused about layering, Anne has the answers!
A Gardener’s Miscellany
This week, we look at the trumpet-shaped perennial, the gentian
All Our Yesterdays: Orwell’s Eden
The gardening achievements of Animal Farm creator, George Orwell
How To Use Tools
Tim’s guide to treating your fences and sheds with preservatives
Toby Buckland
Hole in your pond? It’s a race against time to avert disaster…
Garden news
Your Gardening Stories
Keeping heritage potatoes alive, new organic products arriving
Cover pic (Alamy): Blue stemless gentian (Gentiana acaulis)
*