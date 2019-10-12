What’s in this issue…

Free seeds worth £3.05, plus:

Jobs for this week

Preparing Garden Shelters For Winter

Clean protective structures and getting

ready for their next job

Enrich Soil With A Bean Trench

Give your ground a hearty boost with

layers of kitchen peelings

How To Wrap Your Tender Plants

Ruth’s guide to ensuring tenders can

withstand the worst weathers

Sow A Pop Of Pansy Colour

Prevent pansy leaf spot with these gems

– plus, what’s on near you

Help Your Alpines Survive Winter

How to safeguard potted and border alpines

before the cold snaps

Great garden ideas

Focus on Crocus

Colchicums and crocus: which is which, and what’s the difference?

Gardening Solutions

Best trees & shrubs for leafmould, and how to make a simple bin

It’s Time To Sow Sweet Peas

Why you should sow sweet peas now – plus, best varieties to grow

The Best Blue Blooms

Blue is the colour: 10 fantastic flowers that radiate ‘indigo’

How To Grow African Lilies

Anne Swithinbank’s guide to gracing your borders with agapanthus

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Pairing plants can bring up some gorgeous surprises, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew

Why your windowsill can come into its own in the colder months

Val Bourne

Garden waste is best shredded than put in the green bin, says Val

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Start a no-dig plot, re-use your old compost, and grow mushrooms

Ask John Negus

Your questions on north-facing flowers, strange grains and shady dilemmas

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

If you were a bit confused about layering, Anne has the answers!

A Gardener’s Miscellany

This week, we look at the trumpet-shaped perennial, the gentian

All Our Yesterdays: Orwell’s Eden

The gardening achievements of Animal Farm creator, George Orwell

How To Use Tools

Tim’s guide to treating your fences and sheds with preservatives

Toby Buckland

Hole in your pond? It’s a race against time to avert disaster…

Garden news

Your Gardening Stories

Keeping heritage potatoes alive, new organic products arriving

Cover pic (Alamy): Blue stemless gentian (Gentiana acaulis)

