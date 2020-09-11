Amateur Gardening 12 September

plus:

Jobs for this week

Looking After Garden Structures

Make time for more multitasking tidying and practical maintenance ahead of winter, as

Ruth explains

Beat Invaders And Get Painting!

Tackling encroaching plants, adding a splash

of colour and putting up a trellis to support

a climber

Lawn Care Preparation For Winter

This is a critical time for giving your lawn

some tender loving care, so tend to your turf

and grass

A Healthy Start To Autumn

As seasons change, pests and diseases can pop up overnight – here’s how to keep main culprits in check

Bird Watch And Free Seeds

Nurture your own easygoing cottage garden beauties with Amateur Gardening 12 September 2020 free seeds

Great garden ideas

Lilies With A Difference

Turk’s caps and Madonna lilies make beautiful additions to pots and borders, as Graham

Clarke explains

Colourful Climbers

Set your boundaries ablaze with this selection of fiery leaves, bright berries and wall-

draping blooms

Boost Your Borders

If you’re ready to give your flowerbeds a makeover this autumn, here’s how to hit the

refresh button

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Let the good times roll with a roundup of some of my successful summer harvest varieties,

says Peter

Bob Flowerdew

Want to preserve precious harvests? Bob looks at how crop drying boosts the shelf life of fruit and veg

Val Bourne

As a lover of bellflowers, Val finds fascination with the tiny black bees resting in the petals

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Perfect compost, create onion ropes, last-minute sowings, prep tender herbs for winter

Ask John Negus

Your questions on protecting tomatoes from blight, smothering weeds, pruning a buddleja, unusual beasts

All Our Yesterdays

We focus on the finest floribunda, with our expert’s choice of the best cluster-flowered roses

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Structure, screening and interest – this week, bamboo is the subject of trivia and quizzes

How To Use Tools

Want autumn cuttings? Tim shows you how to raise free plants from 15 varieties for next spring

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

Just when you thought things were slowing down indoors, Anne reveals how to help out your houseplants

Letters To Wendy

Sky-scraping plants, super spuds, pergola picks, photogenic poppy and a special birthday

Toby Buckland

His lawn is getting wrecked by troublesome bunnies, but Toby has a plan to save his sward!

Garden News

How one Devon-based farmer is spearheading a drive to make gardening more inclusive

for minorities

Cover: Geum ‘Totally Tangerine’ (pic: Alamy)