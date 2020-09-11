Amateur Gardening 12 September
Jobs for this week
Looking After Garden Structures
Make time for more multitasking tidying and practical maintenance ahead of winter, as
Ruth explains
Beat Invaders And Get Painting!
Tackling encroaching plants, adding a splash
of colour and putting up a trellis to support
a climber
Lawn Care Preparation For Winter
This is a critical time for giving your lawn
some tender loving care, so tend to your turf
and grass
A Healthy Start To Autumn
As seasons change, pests and diseases can pop up overnight – here’s how to keep main culprits in check
Bird Watch And Free Seeds
Nurture your own easygoing cottage garden beauties with Amateur Gardening 12 September 2020 free seeds
Great garden ideas
Lilies With A Difference
Turk’s caps and Madonna lilies make beautiful additions to pots and borders, as Graham
Clarke explains
Colourful Climbers
Set your boundaries ablaze with this selection of fiery leaves, bright berries and wall-
draping blooms
Boost Your Borders
If you’re ready to give your flowerbeds a makeover this autumn, here’s how to hit the
refresh button
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Let the good times roll with a roundup of some of my successful summer harvest varieties,
says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
Want to preserve precious harvests? Bob looks at how crop drying boosts the shelf life of fruit and veg
Val Bourne
As a lover of bellflowers, Val finds fascination with the tiny black bees resting in the petals
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Perfect compost, create onion ropes, last-minute sowings, prep tender herbs for winter
Ask John Negus
Your questions on protecting tomatoes from blight, smothering weeds, pruning a buddleja, unusual beasts
All Our Yesterdays
We focus on the finest floribunda, with our expert’s choice of the best cluster-flowered roses
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Structure, screening and interest – this week, bamboo is the subject of trivia and quizzes
How To Use Tools
Want autumn cuttings? Tim shows you how to raise free plants from 15 varieties for next spring
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Just when you thought things were slowing down indoors, Anne reveals how to help out your houseplants
Letters To Wendy
Sky-scraping plants, super spuds, pergola picks, photogenic poppy and a special birthday
Toby Buckland
His lawn is getting wrecked by troublesome bunnies, but Toby has a plan to save his sward!
Garden News
How one Devon-based farmer is spearheading a drive to make gardening more inclusive
for minorities
Cover: Geum ‘Totally Tangerine’ (pic: Alamy)