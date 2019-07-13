Amateur Gardening 13 July 2019

Amateur Gardening cover 13 July 2019

What’s in this issue…
Free seeds worth £2.35, plus:

 

Jobs for this week

Holiday Garden Care
Make sure you don’t come home to a disaster!

Tender Perennial Cuttings
Ruth explains a simple way to get more plants for free

Hard-Pruning A Clematis
A little tough love is required for this beauty,
as Ruth explains

Get A Healthier Summer Lawn
Treatments you can try to get a lustrous lawn for longer

Pond Care For Summer
Ruth’s top tips for ensuring a healthier, lovelier pond

Free Seeds: Pacific Giants Mixed
How to sow delphiniums for gorgeous tall spires

 

Great garden ideas

Six Of The Very Best: Colchicums
A gorgeous spring flower, but which should you grow?

Lavender’s Blue…
… But it’s also white, green, yellow and red, as Martyn reveals

Best Bulbs for Autumn Flowers
Yes, you can have great borders and containers, says Graham

How To Use Mediterranean Plants
Why not add a flourish of Spain and Italy to your garden?

Get The Look: A Sloping Garden
How one couple made uneven levels work in their favour

 

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook
The BBC is failing its gardening audiences, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew
Want to increase your strawberries? Bob explains how

Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife
It could be a bumper year for greenfinches, says Val

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Holiday tips, sowing mustard and harvesting globe artichokes

How To Grow Corydalis
Anne’s guide to bright blooms, neat foliage and compact structure

Ask John Negus
Multi-colour hydrangea, striped menace, help with beetles

Anne’s Masterclass
What you can do when your cherry tree is under-performing

A Gardener’s Miscellany
Trivia and puzzles on the sweet and juicy subject of strawbs

Your Letters
Bell to scare pigeons, beast of a rose, very naughty hens

Toby Buckland
What is your desert island plant? Toby’s choice is thymely

 

Product tests

Tried and Tested
What are the best snips for deadheading? See our test

 

Cover image (GAP): Pelargonium peltatum ‘Super Cascade’ Rose