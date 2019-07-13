What’s in this issue…
Free seeds worth £2.35, plus:
Jobs for this week
Holiday Garden Care
Make sure you don’t come home to a disaster!
Tender Perennial Cuttings
Ruth explains a simple way to get more plants for free
Hard-Pruning A Clematis
A little tough love is required for this beauty,
as Ruth explains
Get A Healthier Summer Lawn
Treatments you can try to get a lustrous lawn for longer
Pond Care For Summer
Ruth’s top tips for ensuring a healthier, lovelier pond
Free Seeds: Pacific Giants Mixed
How to sow delphiniums for gorgeous tall spires
Great garden ideas
Six Of The Very Best: Colchicums
A gorgeous spring flower, but which should you grow?
Lavender’s Blue…
… But it’s also white, green, yellow and red, as Martyn reveals
Best Bulbs for Autumn Flowers
Yes, you can have great borders and containers, says Graham
How To Use Mediterranean Plants
Why not add a flourish of Spain and Italy to your garden?
Get The Look: A Sloping Garden
How one couple made uneven levels work in their favour
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
The BBC is failing its gardening audiences, says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
Want to increase your strawberries? Bob explains how
Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife
It could be a bumper year for greenfinches, says Val
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Holiday tips, sowing mustard and harvesting globe artichokes
How To Grow Corydalis
Anne’s guide to bright blooms, neat foliage and compact structure
Ask John Negus
Multi-colour hydrangea, striped menace, help with beetles
Anne’s Masterclass
What you can do when your cherry tree is under-performing
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Trivia and puzzles on the sweet and juicy subject of strawbs
Your Letters
Bell to scare pigeons, beast of a rose, very naughty hens
Toby Buckland
What is your desert island plant? Toby’s choice is thymely
Product tests
Tried and Tested
What are the best snips for deadheading? See our test
Cover image (GAP): Pelargonium peltatum ‘Super Cascade’ Rose