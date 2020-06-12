Amateur Gardening 13 June
Jobs for this week
It’s Time To Get Potty!
Ruth shows you how to fill baskets and containers with colour
Keeping Containers In Good Health
Clever food, water and pest controls for summer-long success
How To Keep Your Edibles Happy
Top tending tips to ensure you get a great harvest this year
Common Summertime Pests
Meet some of the cheeky blighters Ruth is battling right now
Free Seeds and Bird Watch
Grow Daisy ‘Goliath’ with Amateur Gardening 13 June free seeds
Great garden ideas
Heavenly Hostas
Adaptable and easy to grow, there’s a plantain lily for every plot
Looks Good, Tastes Good
We round up some of the veg that’s great on borders and the plate!
Fantastic Phlox
Best varieties and growing tips to plant a cottage garden classic
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Try these plant partnerships to make borders bloom, says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
Know the right food to give your plants – and when, says Bob
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Snail controls, plant winter brassicas, grow common brighteyes
Val Bourne
Why exactly do honeybees do the waggle dance? Val explains all
Ask John Negus
Sowing wild garlic, pruning a choisya, and cuttings confusion
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Be canny with cannas, the subject of this week’s trivia and puzzles
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Are you having trouble with your tree peony? Let Anne help you out
All Our Yesterdays
Christopher Lloyd looks at the pros and cons of growing stately lupins
Tried and Tested
Tim looks at multi-purpose water spray guns to find out which is best
Letters to Wendy
Floral roadside beauties, watching nature and protecting seedlings
Toby Buckland
His courgettes fall foul of a late frost, but Toby has a backup!
Garden News
RHS Plant of the Decade revealed after thousands of votes cast
Cover: Phlox paniculata ‘Visions’ (pic: Garden World Images)