Amateur Gardening 13 June

Free seeds worth £2.40, plus:

Jobs for this week

It’s Time To Get Potty!

Ruth shows you how to fill baskets and containers with colour

Keeping Containers In Good Health

Clever food, water and pest controls for summer-long success

How To Keep Your Edibles Happy

Top tending tips to ensure you get a great harvest this year

Common Summertime Pests

Meet some of the cheeky blighters Ruth is battling right now

Free Seeds and Bird Watch

Grow Daisy ‘Goliath’ with Amateur Gardening 13 June free seeds

Great garden ideas

Heavenly Hostas

Adaptable and easy to grow, there’s a plantain lily for every plot

Looks Good, Tastes Good

We round up some of the veg that’s great on borders and the plate!

Fantastic Phlox

Best varieties and growing tips to plant a cottage garden classic

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Try these plant partnerships to make borders bloom, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew

Know the right food to give your plants – and when, says Bob

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Snail controls, plant winter brassicas, grow common brighteyes

Val Bourne

Why exactly do honeybees do the waggle dance? Val explains all

Ask John Negus

Sowing wild garlic, pruning a choisya, and cuttings confusion

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Be canny with cannas, the subject of this week’s trivia and puzzles

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

Are you having trouble with your tree peony? Let Anne help you out

All Our Yesterdays

Christopher Lloyd looks at the pros and cons of growing stately lupins

Tried and Tested

Tim looks at multi-purpose water spray guns to find out which is best

Letters to Wendy

Floral roadside beauties, watching nature and protecting seedlings

Toby Buckland

His courgettes fall foul of a late frost, but Toby has a backup!

Garden News

RHS Plant of the Decade revealed after thousands of votes cast

Cover: Phlox paniculata ‘Visions’ (pic: Garden World Images)