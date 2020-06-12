Amateur Gardening 13 June 2020

Free seeds worth £2.40, plus:

Jobs for this week

It’s Time To Get Potty!
Ruth shows you how to fill baskets and containers with colour

Keeping Containers In Good Health
Clever food, water and pest controls for summer-long success

How To Keep Your Edibles Happy
Top tending tips to ensure you get a great harvest this year

Common Summertime Pests
Meet some of the cheeky blighters Ruth is battling right now

Free Seeds and Bird Watch
Grow Daisy ‘Goliath’ with Amateur Gardening 13 June free seeds

 

Great garden ideas

Heavenly Hostas
Adaptable and easy to grow, there’s a plantain lily for every plot

Looks Good, Tastes Good
We round up some of the veg that’s great on borders and the plate!

Fantastic Phlox
Best varieties and growing tips to plant a cottage garden classic

 

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook
Try these plant partnerships to make borders bloom, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew
Know the right food to give your plants – and when, says Bob

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Snail controls, plant winter brassicas, grow common brighteyes

Val Bourne
Why exactly do honeybees do the waggle dance? Val explains all

Ask John Negus
Sowing wild garlic, pruning a choisya, and cuttings confusion

A Gardener’s Miscellany
Be canny with cannas, the subject of this week’s trivia and puzzles

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Are you having trouble with your tree peony? Let Anne help you out

All Our Yesterdays
Christopher Lloyd looks at the pros and cons of growing stately lupins

Tried and Tested
Tim looks at multi-purpose water spray guns to find out which is best

Letters to Wendy
Floral roadside beauties, watching nature and protecting seedlings

Toby Buckland
His courgettes fall foul of a late frost, but Toby has a backup!

Garden News
RHS Plant of the Decade revealed after thousands of votes cast

 

Cover: Phlox paniculata ‘Visions’ (pic: Garden World Images)