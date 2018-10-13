What’s in Amateur Gardening

13 October 2018

Free seeds worth £2.29

Jobs for this week

Undercover Operations

Advice on how to prepare your greenhouse

for winter

Penstemon Cuttings

Ruth’s step-by-step guide to winter propagation

Potted Autumn Colour

Uplifting perennials for baskets and containers

Looking After Alpines In Winter

How you can protect these tough plants

from weeds

Taking Hardwood Cuttings/What’s On

Slow and steady growth is the key to success

Get Composting For Autumn

Now is the time to sort out your compost, says Ruth

Great garden ideas

Pick Of The Very Best: Crab Apples

Boldly coloured fruits, lots of blossom, and wildlife appeal

Warm Up The Autumn Garden

How you can add hot colours to your winter display

Top Trees For A Small Garden

A choice of striking varieties for compact spaces

Why Tree Peonies Are Worth It!

They may not be cheap, but they will reward your efforts

Get The Look

A new-build garden based on old-school style and values

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Sow your lettuce and cabbage now with Peter’s hot tips

Bob Flowerdew

Follow Bob’s guide to growing veg on your windowsill

Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife

The spindle tree is a true autumn delight, says Val

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Storing beetroot, planting shallots, making an acid bed

Ask John Negus

Dahlia care in winter, protecting hydrangeas, garlic in pots

Anne’s Masterclass

If your hoya doesn’t flower, then Anne has the answer

How To Grow Winter-Stem Dogwoods

Anne’s secrets to growing these gorgeous autumn staples

A Gardener’s Miscellany

This week’s subject for trivia, puzzles and prizes is the apple

Your Letters

Dad’s lovely asters, RHS shows, and a mirror-friendly robin

Toby Buckland

Quince has more going for it than you think, says Toby

Latest news and product tests

Latest News

Bulb shortage could ruin spring gardens in 2019

Tried And Tested: Hedging Shears

Six new models that promise to help you trim unruly hedges

Cover photo: Tree Peony (Paeonia) at Ellerker Manor (pic: GAP)