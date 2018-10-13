What’s in Amateur Gardening
Free seeds worth £2.29
Jobs for this week
Undercover Operations
Advice on how to prepare your greenhouse
for winter
Penstemon Cuttings
Ruth’s step-by-step guide to winter propagation
Potted Autumn Colour
Uplifting perennials for baskets and containers
Looking After Alpines In Winter
How you can protect these tough plants
from weeds
Taking Hardwood Cuttings/What’s On
Slow and steady growth is the key to success
Get Composting For Autumn
Now is the time to sort out your compost, says Ruth
Great garden ideas
Pick Of The Very Best: Crab Apples
Boldly coloured fruits, lots of blossom, and wildlife appeal
Warm Up The Autumn Garden
How you can add hot colours to your winter display
Top Trees For A Small Garden
A choice of striking varieties for compact spaces
Why Tree Peonies Are Worth It!
They may not be cheap, but they will reward your efforts
Get The Look
A new-build garden based on old-school style and values
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Sow your lettuce and cabbage now with Peter’s hot tips
Bob Flowerdew
Follow Bob’s guide to growing veg on your windowsill
Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife
The spindle tree is a true autumn delight, says Val
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Storing beetroot, planting shallots, making an acid bed
Ask John Negus
Dahlia care in winter, protecting hydrangeas, garlic in pots
Anne’s Masterclass
If your hoya doesn’t flower, then Anne has the answer
How To Grow Winter-Stem Dogwoods
Anne’s secrets to growing these gorgeous autumn staples
A Gardener’s Miscellany
This week’s subject for trivia, puzzles and prizes is the apple
Your Letters
Dad’s lovely asters, RHS shows, and a mirror-friendly robin
Toby Buckland
Quince has more going for it than you think, says Toby
Latest news and product tests
Latest News
Bulb shortage could ruin spring gardens in 2019
Tried And Tested: Hedging Shears
Six new models that promise to help you trim unruly hedges
Cover photo: Tree Peony (Paeonia) at Ellerker Manor (pic: GAP)