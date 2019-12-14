What’s in this issue…

Jobs for this week

Winter perennial care

Get your hardy and tender plants through

the cold season

Look after your borders

Replenish energy-drained soil and keep on

top of weeds

Prune your grapevines now

Cut back before the new year in order to

reduce bleeding

Salvaging and cleaning

Reduce plant waste and help to stop

flooding, says Ruth

Ruth’s top eco-friendly tips

Cut plant miles and plastics, and create a natural balance

Great garden ideas

Be a Greener Gardener

The easy changes we can make to make a real difference

How to Grow Buddleja

Anne Swithinbank’s guide to growing these bushy beauties

Eastern Flavour with Camellias

Exotic, versatile and long-lasting: we help you choose yours

Handsome Hollies

Celebrate the Christmas favourite that’s lovely all year round

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Nature should not be a vehicle for tacky art, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew

Don’t be afraid of shade, says Bob – learn how to use it

Val Bourne

Growing winter veg has some great benefits, as Val explains

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Focus on blueberries, how to adjust soil pH, growing burdock

Ask John Negus

Repotting a witch hazel, splitting dahlia tubers, fungus fears

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

Sweet advice on organising the best scents for the year ahead!

How to Use…

Tim Rumball explains the safest way to use a stepladder

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Ivy is the festive subject of this week’s trivia and puzzles

The World of Spices

We look at the origins of some of our favourite spicy sensations

Letters to Wendy

Orchid mania, nettles for commas, how much is your garden worth?

Toby Buckland

Christmas is the season to be jolly careful, as Toby reveals

Cover image: Camellia japonica ‘CM Wilson’ (pic: Garden World Images)

*