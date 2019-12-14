What’s in this issue…
Jobs for this week
Winter perennial care
Get your hardy and tender plants through
the cold season
Look after your borders
Replenish energy-drained soil and keep on
top of weeds
Prune your grapevines now
Cut back before the new year in order to
reduce bleeding
Salvaging and cleaning
Reduce plant waste and help to stop
flooding, says Ruth
Ruth’s top eco-friendly tips
Cut plant miles and plastics, and create a natural balance
Great garden ideas
Be a Greener Gardener
The easy changes we can make to make a real difference
How to Grow Buddleja
Anne Swithinbank’s guide to growing these bushy beauties
Eastern Flavour with Camellias
Exotic, versatile and long-lasting: we help you choose yours
Handsome Hollies
Celebrate the Christmas favourite that’s lovely all year round
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Nature should not be a vehicle for tacky art, says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
Don’t be afraid of shade, says Bob – learn how to use it
Val Bourne
Growing winter veg has some great benefits, as Val explains
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Focus on blueberries, how to adjust soil pH, growing burdock
Ask John Negus
Repotting a witch hazel, splitting dahlia tubers, fungus fears
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Sweet advice on organising the best scents for the year ahead!
How to Use…
Tim Rumball explains the safest way to use a stepladder
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Ivy is the festive subject of this week’s trivia and puzzles
The World of Spices
We look at the origins of some of our favourite spicy sensations
Letters to Wendy
Orchid mania, nettles for commas, how much is your garden worth?
Toby Buckland
Christmas is the season to be jolly careful, as Toby reveals
Cover image: Camellia japonica ‘CM Wilson’ (pic: Garden World Images)
