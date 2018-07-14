What’s in Amateur Gardening

14 July

Free seeds worth £2.29

Jobs for this week

Watering Advice and Tips

Smart watering will help you in this dry weather, says Ruth

Plant Food: Latest Products

A new organic feed range and updated tomato food

Summer Lawn Care

Ruth says you don’t have to worry about brown grass!

Free Seeds: Pansy Blackjack

Great for your bedding scheme, says Ruth

Great Garden Ideas

Six of the Very Best: Day Lilies

They’re beautiful, tough and loved by Americans

Holiday Watering Solved

Six plants that are equipped to cope when you’re away

Crazy for Daisies

Nine stunners for you to grow

Perfect Plants for Dry Shade

Plenty will thrive beneath trees or at the foot of walls

Get The Look: The Circular Garden

A round theme and some interesting stone objects

Gardening Wisdom

Peter Seabrook

How to get the garden back into shape if you’ve been away

Bob Flowerdew

Night-time is the right time to eliminate slugs, says Bob

Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife

Val explains how the lily beetle may be kept under control

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

A sweet trap for wasps, watering secrets, defeat spud blight

Ask John Negus

Doomed delphiniums, wilt worries, multiple viola desire

How to Grow Vibrant Tulips

Anne explains how to lift, dry and divide bulbs

Anne’s Masterclass

How can you stop onion white rot? Anne offers sage advice

A Gardener’s Miscellany

This week’s theme is ‘salad’, so be amazed and amused!

Your Letters

Great tips, plus your opinions and pictures

Toby Buckland

Just like Donald Trump, stinging nettles are a bearable pain

News and Product Tests

Latest News

Serious weather concerns, tragedy of plant hunters

Tried and Tested: Compact Garden Hoses

We try six examples to find the right one for you

Cover photograph: Hemerocallis ‘Ambassador’ (pic: GAP)