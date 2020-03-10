Amateur Gardening 14 March

Free seeds worth £2.40, plus:

Jobs for this week

10 Jobs For Early Spring Success

Amateur Gardening 14 March timely tasks to guarantee some zing in your spring

Propagate Dahlias And Pelargoniums

Want more blooms for summer but don’t want to wait? Ruth looks at propagating cuttings

Plant A Mother’s Day Container

Say it with flowers, as Ruth reveals how to create a colourful patio container

Wake Your Pond For Spring

Tidy those aquatic spaces of debris, get your plants in order, and keep an eye out for frogs!

A Fanfare Of Colour With Our Free Seeds

Robust summer colour can be yours with our free gift of Petunia Confetti Mixed seeds

Great garden ideas

Make The Cut

Discover the best ways to prune ornamental shrubs to ensure vibrant displays in winter

How To Grow Alstroemeria

Want to fill your perennial border with profuse colourful speckles? Anne shows you how

Create A Low-Maintenance Garden

High impact doesn’t mean a heavy workload, as we reveal top picks for the time-pressed

Climbers For Wildlife

Coat your walls and fences with these pretty climbers, and help to do your bit for nature!

Fab Fritillaries

From elegant subtleties to loud lovelies, we show you what to grow and how to nurture them

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Try some of these pretty new primroses – they flower for even longer, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew

Want bigger, better beets? Watch your seed sowing and seedling spacing, says Bob

Val Bourne

Much-maligned rats may be a nuisance, but at least they eat the snails, says Val

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

This week, Lucy lifts the lid on cloches and shows you how to plant a blueberry bed

Ask John Negus

Your questions on carrot carnage, repotting moth orchids, beating blight, lanky seedlings

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Bend your brain with these brilliant facts and quizzes about figs and rubber plants

How To Use Tools

Want to sow seeds earlier? Tim looks at some of the different growing lights available

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

If you’ve ever wondered what grows in swampy garden spots, here’s your chance to find out!

Letters to Wendy

Ingenious insect hotel, the grey squirrel debate, and a yummy recipe for a mooli medley

Toby Buckland

Whether you want big tatties or tiny taters, it’s all down to the chitting, as Toby reveals

Reader Offers

Try a special six-issue subscription deal, and take a break with a luxury cruise!

Cover pic (Alamy): Clematis ‘Freda’ (Montana Group)