Amateur Gardening 14 March
Jobs for this week
10 Jobs For Early Spring Success
Amateur Gardening 14 March timely tasks to guarantee some zing in your spring
Propagate Dahlias And Pelargoniums
Want more blooms for summer but don’t want to wait? Ruth looks at propagating cuttings
Plant A Mother’s Day Container
Say it with flowers, as Ruth reveals how to create a colourful patio container
Wake Your Pond For Spring
Tidy those aquatic spaces of debris, get your plants in order, and keep an eye out for frogs!
A Fanfare Of Colour With Our Free Seeds
Robust summer colour can be yours with our free gift of Petunia Confetti Mixed seeds
Great garden ideas
Make The Cut
Discover the best ways to prune ornamental shrubs to ensure vibrant displays in winter
How To Grow Alstroemeria
Want to fill your perennial border with profuse colourful speckles? Anne shows you how
Create A Low-Maintenance Garden
High impact doesn’t mean a heavy workload, as we reveal top picks for the time-pressed
Climbers For Wildlife
Coat your walls and fences with these pretty climbers, and help to do your bit for nature!
Fab Fritillaries
From elegant subtleties to loud lovelies, we show you what to grow and how to nurture them
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Try some of these pretty new primroses – they flower for even longer, says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
Want bigger, better beets? Watch your seed sowing and seedling spacing, says Bob
Val Bourne
Much-maligned rats may be a nuisance, but at least they eat the snails, says Val
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
This week, Lucy lifts the lid on cloches and shows you how to plant a blueberry bed
Ask John Negus
Your questions on carrot carnage, repotting moth orchids, beating blight, lanky seedlings
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Bend your brain with these brilliant facts and quizzes about figs and rubber plants
How To Use Tools
Want to sow seeds earlier? Tim looks at some of the different growing lights available
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
If you’ve ever wondered what grows in swampy garden spots, here’s your chance to find out!
Letters to Wendy
Ingenious insect hotel, the grey squirrel debate, and a yummy recipe for a mooli medley
Toby Buckland
Whether you want big tatties or tiny taters, it’s all down to the chitting, as Toby reveals
Cover pic (Alamy): Clematis ‘Freda’ (Montana Group)