Amateur Gardening 14 November

Jobs for this week

Little Twigs, Big Trees

Enjoy the practicalities and savings of bare root planting in Amateur Gardening 14 November

Heeling In Whips

Best treatment for bundled whips in five easy steps – plus, best care for bare root plants

Time To Lift Your Dahlias

Do you leave or lift? Ruth explains the options to see your precious plants through winter

Make A Clean Sweep

A tidy garden will save you lots of bother later, so here’s how to keep everything in check

Great garden ideas

Spring Bulb Containers

It’s your last chance to plant potted bulbs – try these stunning options for spring colour

Winter Fragrance

These shrubs and climbers for borders, walls & pots promise an aromatic cold-season garden

Wild Roses

Understated, robust and versatile, these pretty originals are sure to delight and deliver

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Some common sense is needed when dealing with environmental edicts, as Peter explains

Bob Flowerdew

it’s not just eggs that make chickens useful in gardens – Bob delivers the straight poop

Val Bourne

Don’t put the whole garden to bed now, says Val – November needs all the help it can get

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Winter greenhouses, plant red currants, deter wood pigeons, harvest sweet potatoes

Ask John Negus

Your questions on cordyline crisis, moth orchid care, mystery shrubs and fluff attack

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Graham gathers together some fascinating facts and tantalising trivia about winter heathers

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

Want to grow beautiful potted acers? Anne explains the best care for container maples

How To Use

Tim explains the best chemical and physical options for removing shrub and tree stumps

All Our Yesterdays

Arthur Hellyer selects some of his favourite shrub roses – still available to this day!

Letters To Wendy

Readers share stories of pallet and pot upcycles, pineapple flowers, and baby hedgehogs

Toby Buckland

Why is Toby in the pink? This week, he’s celebrating the juicy pink loveliness of nerines

Garden News

AG tackles your lockdown plant-ordering problems; how the industry is coping with demand

Cover: Rosa ‘Cantabrigiensis’ (pic: Alamy)